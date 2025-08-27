"It's unfortunate" - Tyrese Haliburton hilariously opens up on fans coining 'Haliban' moniker for him

Indiana Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton became one of the most talked-about stars in the NBA last season. Among the many nicknames coined by fans, 'Haliban' was one that Haliburton has refused to endorse.Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast on Tuesday, Haliburton joked about its origin.“It’s unfortunate. Obviously, the Taliban is like a terrible group of people. I can never publicly acknowledge it or respond … we were in New York, unfortunately.”Haliburton’s nickname “the Haliban” was formed by blending his surname with the word “Taliban.” It emerged as a tongue-in-cheek meme from the notion that he “terrorizes” opposing teams with his elite play, especially during clutch moments.According to “Know Your Meme”, the nickname really took off during the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, after Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers defeated the Knicks. Fans on social media took the trend to another level when they implied that he ‘bombed’ New York with his performance.Tyrese Haliburton opens up on his passion for wrestlingDuring his appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive,” Tyrese Haliburton also spoke about his passion for wrestling.“This is like my 2nd favorite thing in the world behind basketball. … it’s something I’ve always been super interested in,” Haliburton said.His connection to wrestling started in childhood. He asserted that it all began with his late uncle, Gary, and his dad, as he’d cry enough for his mom to pay for pay-per-views.In December 2023, he ran into WWE legends Booker T and Queen Sharmell at a Pacers game. Haliburton was visibly excited to meet them. He also wore a wrestling-inspired gear and paid tribute with D-Generation X-themed sneakers during a playoff game against the Bucks on March 11.In September 2024, Tyrese Haliburton appeared in a WWE contract signing segment, where he jokingly taunted Orlando Magic fans, drawing cheers as well as boos from the crowd. During SmackDown in June 2024 at MSG, he teamed up with Logan Paul, where he faced rival Jalen Brunson in a classic heel vs. face moment.Tyrese Haliburton attends the Men’s Royal Rumble match - Source: ImagnFurthermore, during SummerSlam 2025, near MSG, and despite being injured and on crutches, Haliburton appeared ringside. Fans, particularly Knicks fans, booed him, which he welcomed, and playfully responded with “I love you, too.” WWE superstar John Cena borrowed one of his crutches mid-match, a moment which went viral on social media.