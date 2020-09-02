“It’s not me vs. everyone else” Jared Dudley reveals how LeBron James' impacted players in the bubble meeting

After a tense week which saw the NBA playoff games getting postponed, the fans are now in for an exciting set of second-round fixtures. Most of the first-round series got decided with only Houston Rockets-OKC Thunder and Jazz-Nuggets playing a game seven. The LeBron James led LA Lakers also reached the conference semi-finals after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games and will face the winner of Rockets-OKC Thunder series.

We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence.https://t.co/DVsNZJVDSI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 27, 2020

Jared Dudley sheds light on LeBron James' role in the NBA bubble during protests against police brutality

Jared Dudley became a part of the LA Lakers in the offseason with Anthony Davis and Danny Green. An NBA veteran, Dudley is a valuable addition to the Lakers roster as he brings locker room presence and experience with him. These are the traits that the LA Lakers lacked last year when they missed out on the NBA playoffs.

In an interview with GQ, Dudley explained what went down in the Orlando bubble when the NBA playoffs got postponed due to protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake. In a candid conversation, he revealed how players like Markieff Morris and J.R. Smith spoke about things which are bigger than basketball. When asked about LeBron James' involvement, he quoted-

“Hey, I’m with the masses. I’m here. I’m good. Don’t worry about me.” Because everyone looks towards him. “It’s not me vs. everyone else”—that’s one thing he said. “I’m with what everyone’s willing to do, but let’s have a plan. What is it? If we’re gonna give up something, what is it we’re giving up, and why?”

LeBron James has done a considerable amount of work off the court. He has been vocal since the Black Lives Matter protests began and have demanded justice for the victims of police brutality. He often uses his social media platform to address issues related to obstruction of social justice.

LeBron James was reluctant to return to the court until concrete plans were put in place to begin to address the issues raised by the shooting of Jacob Blake, including NBA arenas getting used as polling stations for elections. Lebron James' 'More than a vote' initiative aims to educate the citizens of the USA about the importance of voting.

