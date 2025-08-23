"It’s war" - Draymond Green clashes with familiar foe in Tari Eason's mother after social media spat about Rockets teammate

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya, have had their social media spats over the past few years. Eason’s mom was a fixture on X (formerly Twitter) during the Warriors-Rockets first-round playoff series last season. Teroya gave as much as she took in Houston’s seven-game series loss.On Tuesday, Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun said in an interview that the Warriors often fouled them but complained to the referees. Picking up on this, Eason’s mother jumped in on that comment:&quot;Oh Dear, now it's war.&quot;Draymond Green could not hold back a response, tweeting that they were already at war with the Rockets before Tari Eason and Co. lost. He trolled both Sengun and Teroya.The Rockets have been on the losing end of the Warriors’ dominance since before Teroya Eason started cheering for her son’s team. Over the past decade, the Dubs eliminated the Rockets five times. Houston came close in 2018 and 2024, but Golden State survived both seven-game thrillers.Last season illustrated this rivalry. The Rockets had the No. 2 seed but still could not overcome Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Houston lost the battle of poise, grit and physicality. Green was in the center of multiple confrontations and hard fouls. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the playoff series ‘90s basketball.Houston responded after the series loss by trading for Kevin Durant, a former Warrior, and Clint Capela in the offseason. The war Tari Eason’s mother predicted could light up social media if a rematch happens in the 2025 postseason.Draymond Green’s Warriors will not play the Houston Rockets until late NovemberBasketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the looming “war” between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors have to wait. The two teams don’t share the same court until Nov. 26 when Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Tari Eason and their teammates visit the Chase Center.Both teams, particularly the Rockets, retooled in the offseason. Still, there is no love lost between the two, who have had testy encounters over the last decade. The next chapter in their history will be one that Tari Eason’s mother called a “war.”