  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green
  • "It’s war" - Draymond Green clashes with familiar foe in Tari Eason's mother after social media spat about Rockets teammate

"It’s war" - Draymond Green clashes with familiar foe in Tari Eason's mother after social media spat about Rockets teammate

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:37 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
"It’s war" - Draymond Green clashes with familiar foe in Tari Eason's mother after social media spat about Rockets teammate. [photo: Imagn]

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya, have had their social media spats over the past few years. Eason’s mom was a fixture on X (formerly Twitter) during the Warriors-Rockets first-round playoff series last season. Teroya gave as much as she took in Houston’s seven-game series loss.

Ad

On Tuesday, Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun said in an interview that the Warriors often fouled them but complained to the referees. Picking up on this, Eason’s mother jumped in on that comment:

"Oh Dear, now it's war."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green could not hold back a response, tweeting that they were already at war with the Rockets before Tari Eason and Co. lost. He trolled both Sengun and Teroya.

The Rockets have been on the losing end of the Warriors’ dominance since before Teroya Eason started cheering for her son’s team. Over the past decade, the Dubs eliminated the Rockets five times. Houston came close in 2018 and 2024, but Golden State survived both seven-game thrillers.

Ad

Last season illustrated this rivalry. The Rockets had the No. 2 seed but still could not overcome Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Houston lost the battle of poise, grit and physicality. Green was in the center of multiple confrontations and hard fouls. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the playoff series ‘90s basketball.

Houston responded after the series loss by trading for Kevin Durant, a former Warrior, and Clint Capela in the offseason. The war Tari Eason’s mother predicted could light up social media if a rematch happens in the 2025 postseason.

Ad

Draymond Green’s Warriors will not play the Houston Rockets until late November

Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the looming “war” between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors have to wait. The two teams don’t share the same court until Nov. 26 when Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Tari Eason and their teammates visit the Chase Center.

Both teams, particularly the Rockets, retooled in the offseason. Still, there is no love lost between the two, who have had testy encounters over the last decade. The next chapter in their history will be one that Tari Eason’s mother called a “war.”

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications