"It's weird" - NBA Twitter reacts to Houston Rockets trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall

It doesn't take a lot for NBA fans to go on a frenzy on social media these days. But when a trade involving two largely similar players goes down, it's showtime. Such was the condition of NBA Twitter when news broke of the Houston Rockets deciding to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.
With two superstars swapping franchises, there was bound to be a ton of reactions from all fans and players alike. So let's quickly get into the same.
NBA Twitter in splits after Houston Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to John Wall
While there have been mixed responses to the trade in general, many have been left scratching their heads. While Russell Westbrook didn't really leave a lasting impact in the playoffs for the Houston Rockets to keep him around, John Wall hasn't played a game in two years. More importantly, the two are largely similar players who operate on pace and athleticism.
Praise for the Washington Wizards
Despite the trolls and the barbs, a significant section of NBA Twitter was in approval of the move as far as the Washington Wizards are concerned. Russell Westbrook will be a suitable piece to augment Bradley Beal's offense. He's also going to have a bigger impact than the rusty John Wall who's returning from a lengthy injury layoff.
The trade has invariably resulted in a few reunions as well. John Wall getting traded to Houston Rockets means that he'll be teaming up with DeMarcus Cousins after a decade. The duo had played together for Kentucky during the 2009-10 season. Boogie has already reacted to the trade.
Additionally, Russell Westbrook will pair up with Scott Brooks once again. The latter was the head coach of OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2015.
Obviously, no discussion about Russell Westbrook is over without a difference of opinion. So while more fans chose to troll him for his habit of taking bad shots, some decided to thank him for his time with the Houston Rockets.
In any case, the Washington Wizards are now among the favorites to make it to the playoffs while the Houston Rockets still have a lot to ponder.
Published 03 Dec 2020, 09:43 IST