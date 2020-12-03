"It's weird" - NBA Twitter reacts to Houston Rockets trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall

It doesn't take a lot for NBA fans to go on a frenzy on social media these days. But when a trade involving two largely similar players goes down, it's showtime. Such was the condition of NBA Twitter when news broke of the Houston Rockets deciding to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

With two superstars swapping franchises, there was bound to be a ton of reactions from all fans and players alike. So let's quickly get into the same.

NBA Twitter in splits after Houston Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to John Wall

While there have been mixed responses to the trade in general, many have been left scratching their heads. While Russell Westbrook didn't really leave a lasting impact in the playoffs for the Houston Rockets to keep him around, John Wall hasn't played a game in two years. More importantly, the two are largely similar players who operate on pace and athleticism.

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook is being traded for John Wall thus making neither team better, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dYmmO9xeqH — BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) December 3, 2020

It’s weird. I don’t really have any basketball reaction to Wall/Westbrook. Healthy Wall/Harden, meh. Healthy Westbrook/Beal... should be in the 5-7 range in East? — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 3, 2020

Westbrook and wall play almost the same exact game lol. Westbrook being in the east coo doe — YourRAGE First Account (@YourRAGEz) December 3, 2020

Westbrook showing up in DC to replace Wall like pic.twitter.com/ZL9KNG7jAe — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 3, 2020

OH MY GOD WHAT!!! https://t.co/Wn6c1bALfo — 2010 Kentucky Wildcats? (@DreamShakeSBN) December 3, 2020

how i imagine this Westbrook/Wall trade went down:



Wizards: “good luck.”

Rockets: “you too.” — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2020

Praise for the Washington Wizards

Despite the trolls and the barbs, a significant section of NBA Twitter was in approval of the move as far as the Washington Wizards are concerned. Russell Westbrook will be a suitable piece to augment Bradley Beal's offense. He's also going to have a bigger impact than the rusty John Wall who's returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

Everyone now has to watch out for the Wizards! They traded for Russell Westbrook today. A @russwest44/@RealDealBeal23 will terrorize the East and make the Wizards a playoff team. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2020

Russell Westbrook is still a top 10 player in the world.. him and 30 PPG Brad Beal is a scary duo. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) December 3, 2020

This Wizards roster is built so well for Westbrook



He’s got some great stretch bigs to kick out to with Bryant and Bertans



Beal, an offensive superstar with him in the backcourt that’s less ball dominant than Harden



Solid role players



Washington is gonna surprise some people pic.twitter.com/wsisQAHdZa — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 3, 2020

The trade has invariably resulted in a few reunions as well. John Wall getting traded to Houston Rockets means that he'll be teaming up with DeMarcus Cousins after a decade. The duo had played together for Kentucky during the 2009-10 season. Boogie has already reacted to the trade.

😏 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 3, 2020

Additionally, Russell Westbrook will pair up with Scott Brooks once again. The latter was the head coach of OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2015.

Scott Brooks and Russell Westbrook reunited in DC. Brooks has always just adored Westbrook. The two remain super close. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 3, 2020

Obviously, no discussion about Russell Westbrook is over without a difference of opinion. So while more fans chose to troll him for his habit of taking bad shots, some decided to thank him for his time with the Houston Rockets.

Well now that Russ is gone, I just wanna thank him for absolutely carrying the team when Harden was playing awful.



31-8-7 on 51% for nearly a 3 months — Eric (@PointGods) December 3, 2020

Beal watching Westbrook pull up for a game winning three in the play in game pic.twitter.com/gZFEpG9rpo — Magic’s Burner (@MagicsBurner) December 3, 2020

Russell Westbrook trying to get his first triple double on the wizards pic.twitter.com/hNaWbKzJVE — RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) December 3, 2020

Bradley Beal when he’s wide open and Westbrook doesn’t pass. pic.twitter.com/ISPesQG9O7 — ᴊᴡᴇᴘᴘ (@JWepp) December 3, 2020

In any case, the Washington Wizards are now among the favorites to make it to the playoffs while the Houston Rockets still have a lot to ponder.

