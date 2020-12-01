NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden could be traded out soon by Houston Rockets according to league insider

The NBA was shaken to the core when news got out that James Harden had rejected a 2-year $103 million extension offered by the Houston Rockets. His one move made it clear that the 2018 MVP is fully focused on getting traded to another team, with NBA trade rumors linking him both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden's trade is a little tricky to execute considering his massive contract and the level of assets a team will have to give up in order to get him. Hence no deal has materialized with respect to 31-year-old and he is expected to start the 2020-21 season as a Rocket.

NBA trade rumors: James Harden could be out of Houston Rockets soon

One of the most common criticisms that Harden faces is his lack of performance in the playoffs. The 3-time scoring champion has led his franchise to multiple brilliant regular seasons but has always failed in the postseason time and again.

However Houston Rockets still have faith in Harden and have always spent resources to surround him with All-Star talent. After strategies with Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard didn't work, NBA trade rumors this offseason have indicated that James Harden might finally have given up on his dream of winning a title in Houston.

James Harden has the Nets and Sixers as his top trade destinations, per @ShamsCharania



Harden "wants to be on a contender elsewhere." pic.twitter.com/AGDOmh97WB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020

With James Harden rejecting the $103 million extension, Houston Rockets will soon run out of time before they have to make the difficult decision of trading him away.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Rockets front office was in talks with various teams and at one point it was believed that Brooklyn Nets even made an offer. The Nets were rumored to have been willing to part with Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen, along with draft capital in exchange for James Harden but Houston Rockets reportedly rejected the offer.

ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan discussed the situation on Sirius XM's NBA Radio,

"I’ve heard similar things. I’ve honestly heard similar things about Harden specifically. Not perhaps being a Houston Rocket for much longer. I think Houston has an opportunity, at least on the Harden side of things, to get tremendous value back. This is a guy who’s been top five in MVP voting for five consecutive years pretty much. You’re going to get value for him. If you don’t, your front office might be on the chopping block.”

Houston Rockets acquired Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins during the offseason and appear to be gearing up for another title run with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2021. However, Houston fans shouldn't rest easy as ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan reports that Harden will eventually be traded to another team.

The Houston Rockets have an opportunity to get considerable assets in return for James Harden. The former MVP has 3 scoring titles and several other NBA accolades, any team willing to trade for Harden will reward the Rockets with a plethora of players and picks.

We are just a few days away from the beginning of the preseason and the James Harden situation will definitely be something to watch out for.

