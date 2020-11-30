NBA News Roundup: "Those values have been in place long before me," Adam Silver on league's social justice fight; Houston Rockets ready to welcome fans

With the 2020-21 NBA season set to start in December, social justice and black lives matter movement could be the subject of discourse in the NBA again like it was in the last campaign. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently shared his thoughts on his efforts to raise awareness about social justice. On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of NBA news update.

NBA News Roundup: Adam Silver shares his thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the NBA was able to conclude its 2019-20 season successfully in the Orlando bubble in October. However, there was a brief halt in play at the bubble, as the Milwaukee Bucks players boycotted a few games after the George Floyd incident.

The development soon gained traction, and the NBA displayed its full support and co-operated with the players and teams who chose to protest.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently spoke to GQ magazine and provided a glimpse of his thought process when the protests were going on:

“I kept reminding myself of the bedrock principles underlying this league. Those values that have been in place long before me. And that is a support of racial equality and social justice.”

Adam Silver on the players’ decision to participate in the bubble https://t.co/0BTpCI7E5u pic.twitter.com/Z8hmWmXN5L — GQ Sports (@GQSports) November 30, 2020

The NBA received plaudits for its efforts to raise awareness regarding social justice but also received criticism from staunch right wingers, which might have played a small role in the dip in NBA TV ratings last season.

With the 2020-21 season kicking off on 22nd December, the NBA will be expected to continue its good work regarding issues of social justice and awareness.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets plan to have fans in the arena for the upcoming NBA season

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

After the Golden State Warriors expressed their desire to welcome fans back to the arena at 50% capacity, other franchises have followed suit.

The Houston Rockets became the latest one to do so when the franchise's CEO Tad Brown announced his plans in this regard in a recent conference:

"We’ve got everybody in place,” Brown said. “It’s something Keith Jones (the Rockets senior vice president for basketball operations), and I have been talking about. We’ve been on this for five, six months, even before we got to the bubble in Orlando."

ICYMI, Rockets, CEO Tad Brown prepare for the challenges of starting a season amid the pandemic, with hopes to have some fans back in the building. https://t.co/y7FEGhckKf — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 30, 2020

The Rockets have had a poor off-season, much to the disappointment of their fans. The news of fans to be welcomed to the Toyota centre could be something to be cheered about ahead of the start of the new season.