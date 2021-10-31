"It's the worst feeling in the world" - New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson empathizes with Patrick Williams after his horrific injury

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recently came out in support of Patrick Williams. The Bulls forward is healing from an injury he suffered due to Robinson's inadvertent flagrant during his team's 104-103 loss to the Knicks.

Robinson can empathize with Williams after going through two painful injuries recently that had kept him out for a significant chunk of time. He was meant to be a crucial piece in the Knicks rotation before missing the 2020-21 season due to injuries.

The center suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had a long, hard process of recovering, which spanned more than six months prior to making his return this season. So, if anybody can relate to the Bulls forward, it's Mitchell Robinson due to his recent experiences.

According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, Mitchell Robinson called getting injured the worst feeling in the world. He also added that he could relate to what Patrick Williams' is going through. Here's what he said:

“I went down myself. I know the pain. So when somebody goes down, I feel what they feel. I went through two injuries back-to-back. It’s the worst feeling in the world.”

The Bulls will hope that Williams makes a good recovery, with him being a crucial piece in their rotation just like Mitchell Robinson was for the Knicks.

Can Mitchell Robinson have a career year and earn a bigger contract?

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will look to dominate during the 2021/22 season. He will want to help the Knicks make a deep playoff run while earning a max contract extension in the process. Robinson is due a four-year $53 million extension and will hit unrestricted free agency in 2022.

The center has averaged 8.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks so far this season and will look to turn it up a notch as the season progresses. Robinson had a grueling off-season regime and came into the season much stronger after growing to 280 lbs. It has given him the necessary tools to bang in the post against dominant centers such as Joel Embiid and hold his own.

Mitchell Robinson has the ideal opportunity to prove his worth to Leon Rose and the Knicks management. They have maintained that they have immense faith in him. Watch out for Robinson and the Knicks as they make waves in the stacked Eastern Conference.

