"It didn't stop him from competing against LeBron James and others" - Stephen A. Smith believes the acquisition of 3x All-Defensive selection will bring 'Kobe-like culture' to LA Lakers

The LA Lakers turned heads when they acquired Patrick Beverley, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The trade could affect the Lakers' locker room, given his history with Russell Westbrook. However, on "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the Lakers made a good move by acquiring the three-time All-Defensive player.

"I'm not down on the Lakers, and I love the Patrick Beverley acquisition. He is a Hall of Fame pest. If there was a Hall of Fame for pest, he would be in it, somebody that's gonna ruffle your feathers and agitate you."

Smith also said he appreciates Beverley's competitive spirit:

"I'm thinking about how he's idolized LeBron James all of these years, but it didn't stop him from competing against LeBron James and others when he went up against them."

How Pat Beverley's addition to the LA Lakers can help the team

The LA Lakers endured a disappointing 2021-22 season despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the team. The Lakers missed the playoffs. Davis missed significant time, and Westbrook had one of the worst shooting seasons of his career. The team, at times, seemed lifeless. Stephen A. Smith believes that Beverley will change the culture of the franchise:

"I think that the Los Angeles Lakers need a personality transplant as much as anything else. You, Anthony Davis, you always getting hurt, you gonna hear about it with the Partick Beverleys in your locker room, because he's gonna have a contagious effect on other teammates."

"You're gonna have guys speaking up and speaking out and holding people accountable. And people don't realize how important that is, particularly when you play in places like LA, Miami, places like that, because you can get very comfortable."

Smith believes that not only will the guard hold people accountable, but he will hit the reset button on the LA Lakers' culture:

"You're not gonna be cool with that, with a guy like Patrick Beverley. ... So it really comes down to the greatness of LeBron and Anthony Davis and more importantly, the culture not being compromised. And Patrick Beverley is gonna bring that Kobe-like culture to the Los Angeles Lakers in my opinion."

Edited by Chad Marriott