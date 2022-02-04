“It was surreal; there was an aura about him, and the way people behaved around him” - Chris Anstey on playing against Michael Jordan, says ‘every second felt like it was high pressure’

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the most dominant team of the 1990s. They won six NBA championships during the decade, while also elevating the game of basketball to a whole different level. Former NBA player Chris Anstey has recalled what it felt like to play against the Bulls.

In a recent write-up for CODE Sports via Fox Sports Australia, Anstey explained what he felt playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the 1997-98 season against Jordan and the Bulls. It was MJ's last game in Dallas as a member of the Bulls, as he went on to retire after winning his sixth and final NBA championship.

"It was surreal. There was an aura about him, and the way people behaved around him. He demanded everyone was performing at their best; even the rebounders corralling the balls in the pre-game shoot around. He was larger than life, and he was right there," Anstey wrote.

Anstey, who played for the Mavericks for two seasons, said that he was so nervous when he entered the game that he bricked his free throws. The Australian added that the entire Mavs team was anxious, causing them to miss a lot of shots from the line.

"The statistics later told us I clearly was not the only nervous Maverick out there. We were 1-11 from the free throw line when I got back there with three minutes, 17 seconds left in the third quarter, this time after a foul by Scottie Pippen. That was the impact the Bulls’ aura held. Every second felt like it was high pressure," Antsey continued.

Anstey and the Mavs were not a great team back then, while the Bulls were at their peak. The Bulls were up all throughout the game, but Dallas fought back to force overtime.

The upstart Mavericks got a 103-97 win, with Anstey finishing with eight points and six rebounds. Michael Jordan had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.

Michael Jordan played his last season for the Chicago Bulls in 1998

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan had a storied career with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was drafted third overall by the Bulls in 1984, winning the Rookie of the Year. MJ turned into a superstar, and eventually became arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

Jordan spent 13 NBA seasons in Chicago, where he won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five NBA MVPs and countless other accolades. He played his final season with the Bulls in 1998, as he retired after winning his sixth title.

That final season in Chicago was video-documented, and released to the public in 2020.

It was called "The Last Dance", and it chronicled all the things that happened in Jordan's final year in Chicago. From internal problems to on-court success, Michael Jordan's documentary is a must-watch for every basketball fan.

