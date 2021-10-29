"It was my time to tell my story and I hope you enjoy it" - Scottie Pippen hypes the release of his upcoming book, 'Unguarded'

If you want to talk about some of the greatest defensive wings to play in the NBA, then Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is sure to come up in the conversation. The Hall of Fame forward was known for his versatility on both sides of the ball and spent 17-years in the NBA. Pippen spent the majority of his career playing alongside Michael Jordan. The two would form one of the most dangerous duos the sport has ever seen. They went on to win a total of six NBA Championships together, while also doing some damage as teammates for Team USA as well.

It's always fascinating to see what some of the greatest players in the NBA do after their career is over. Some have had great success as becoming TV analysts, while others are looking for new avenues to stay connected to the game of basketball. There's also a number of NBA players that go on to publish books. It looks as if the Chicago Bulls legend is going to do just exactly that, as he's recently announced that he's releasing his book "Unguarded".

"I’ve always believed it’s all about the journey and I promise you, mine has been unlike anyone else’s. It was my time to tell my story and I hope you enjoy it."

The story of how Scottie Pippen became one of the best players at his position is remarkable. After growing up in the south and becoming an "unknown" collegiate player from the University of Central Arkansas, Pippen blossomed into one of the most complete two-way players the NBA had seen at the time.

The book is described as a memoir that goes on to reveal how Pippen overcame a number of personal tragedies throughout his life. It talks in-depth about his struggles to get recognition from scouts during his days in college. The book also mentions how he became one of the most important pieces to the puzzle for the Chicago Bulls dynasty. Some of the more interesting stories the book hints about include how Scottie Pippen "cringed" at the idea of being considered Michael Jordan's "sidekick."

After the recent Netflix documentary "The Last Dance" was released last year, basketball fans have suddenly become fascinated with all of the behind the scenes drama that was part of the Chicago Bulls dynasty. The documentary featured a number of eye-opening stories from the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman during their tenure with the Chicago Bulls. It seems as if Pippen is hinting in this book that he's going to reveal more details that haven't been released about what went on behind the scenes. For a team that will always be known as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA, the Chicago Bulls had a wide range of drama developing behind the scenes. Pippen's latest book should be a popular get, as basketball fans will want to hear about any other stories that took place within the organization.

