"Its like a dream": Josh Hart, Austin Reaves and other Team USA players try out national jerseys ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is just a few weeks away, and Team USA is eagerly anticipating the upcoming competition. First-time Team USA members Austin Reaves and Josh Hart had an unforgettable experience when they tried on their national team jerseys for the first time.

Josh Hart, who plays for the New York Knicks, will be donning the Team USA colors for the first time in his six-year NBA career. He is expected to contribute by stretching the floor and grabbing rebounds against international opponents. For Hart, seeing his name on the back of a USA jersey is a dream come true.

“That’s fire, man. It’s like a dream, having your name on the back of a USA jersey," says Josh Hart.

Austin Reaves, on the other hand, earned his place in Team USA after playing a crucial role for the Los Angeles Lakers in their recent run to the NBA Western Conference finals. As an undrafted player, wearing the red, white, and blue with the same number he had with the Lakers is a significant moment for him, and he couldn't contain his happiness.

"This is great," says Reaves. "Couldn't get off 15."

Some of the current USA national team members have represented the country before, and one of them is Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton was part of the U-19 USA team that won a gold medal in 2019 in Greece, along with other promising young talents like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes, and Evan Mobley.

"It feels good again. Feels good," says Haliburton.

Team USA jersey number assignments

Along with the fitting of the jerseys, the number assignment for Team USA in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup has also been revealed. Here is the official jersey number that each player will wear:

#4: Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers

#5: Mikal Bridges – F – Brooklyn Nets

#6: Cam Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets

#7: Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans

#8: Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic

#9: Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks

#10: Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves

#11: Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks

#12: Josh Hart – G – New York Knicks

#13: Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies

#14: Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

#15: Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

The USA national team will begin their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign on August 25 in Manila, Philippines as they are bracketed with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand.

