“Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation” - Kyrie Irving gives an amusing response when asked about getting booed in Boston

The Brooklyn Nets went on the road to take on the Boston Celtics, which meant their talisman Kyrie Irving was eligible to feature. Uncle Drew had earlier featured in 15 games for the Nets and aided the team in winning five outings but lost 10. Irving was booed by the home crowd on his return to Beantown after playing for two seasons for the Celtics between 2017-19.

The Nets, who are currently ranked 8th in the NBA Eastern Conference, are on shaky ground even with Kevin Durant back from injury. In both outings since KD's return, the Nets are yet to get into their winning stride. But this has not stopped the small forward from performing at the best quality.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Celtics Kyrie Irving on the boos in Boston: "Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back." #Nets Kyrie Irving on the boos in Boston: "Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back." #Nets #Celtics

During the post-game interview, Irving responded to a question about him being booed at the Celtics game. He responded in a very cheeky way, giving off a hilarious analogy.

"It's like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back."

Kyrie Irving features for the Brooklyn Nets as they suffer yet another defeat to the Boston Celtics

yrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on February 6, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The Boston Celtics were the victors in today's clash against the Brooklyn Nets in their 66th outing of the 2021-22 NBA season. Being an away fixture that was held at the home of the Celtics (TD Garden), Kyrie Irving suited up for the Nets. This was his 16th appearance this season due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

In his previous outing for the Nets, he recorded a season-best 38 points, alongside five rebounds, five assists and two steals. He currently averages 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

With Kevin Durant's return and Kyrie Irving being eligible, the Nets were favorites to trumph in the encounter against the Celtics. The first quarter ended in favor of the Nets with a 5-point lead, but it was quickly reduced to two points in the second quarter as Jayson Tatum was having a field day.

Tatum led his team to victory, posting a career-high of 54 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Durant led the team, scoring the most points of the night with 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists. While Irving boasted of 19 points, four rebounds and six assists, Bruce Brown posted 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

This is the Nets' fourth consecutive loss - a streak they haven't had in a very long time. Kyrie, KD and the Nets will look to bounce back in their next outing against the Charlotte Hornets.

Edited by Arnav