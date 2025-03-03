"It's time to fight" - Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade make feelings clear on supporting Zaya and fighting for trans kids

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have highly supported their transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. They reiterated their support when they answered questions about Zaya at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party for the 2025 Oscars ceremony.

Dwyane Wade spoke on how Zaya is doing during this period when there are reports of transgender rights being attacked:

"Our daughter is doing great. She had a gospel choir concert last night performance, and the joy that we got a chance to watch Zaya portray last night, and just being a kid on that stage, that's what we focus on. ...," Dwyane Wade said. "But we choose to focus on our community and our village and what it is we have to do as parents. We support Zaya and everything that she wants to do."

Gabrielle Union also aired her thoughts about parents who are scared of what's going on among members of the LGBTQ+ community:

"This isn't the time for fear. This is the time for bravery ... Prepare them to fight. You need to prepare to fight with information, resources, the truth," Gabrielle Union said. "Because it's going to take a lot of us standing together. Whether you have trans kids, or you just understand the value of every single member of our society, it's time to fight."

Since Zaya came out as a transgender in 2020, Wade and his wife Union have used their platforms to express love and support for her, raise awareness, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has often emphasized the significance of listening to Zaya and aiding her growth as a parent. In 2024, the father-daughter duo launched Translatable, a digital platform to foster a safer community for young people.

Gabrielle Union has consistently supported Zaya, as the "Think Like a Man" joined her stepdaughter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills this past Sunday.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union keep close eye on Zaya's love life

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have taken a hands-on approach to their daughter Zaya's love life. According to Zaya, who spoke to Seventeen in an interview published on Feb. 24, her famous parents have differing methods for helping her navigate relationships.

“They’re really cool about it,” Zaya Wade told Seventeen. “Me and my stepmom love to dish the dirt and tap into the high school gossip. She gets excited for me when I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this person.’”

Dwyane Wade - also a father to sons Zaire (23), Xavier (11) and daughter Kaavia (6) - is protective when he meets Zaya's dates. However, Zaya Wade seems to be taking her time regarding romance and is focused on other aspects of her life.

