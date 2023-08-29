Ivory Coast vs Brazil FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The Ivory Coast vs Brazil game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be happening this Wednesday, August 30. The battleground for both teams is at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta City. Tip-off will happen at exactly 5:45 p.m. Hong Kong time.

The Brazilian basketball team split their first two games in Group G of the tournament. Their first matchup was against Iran and they dominated, winning by 41 points. Against Spain, Brazil was on the losing end with a final score of 78-96.

Ivory Coast will also enter this matchup with Brazil with a 3-1 record. Their first game against Spain ended in a blowout loss, 94-64. They were able to bounce back by beating Iran in the following game by just two points.

This Ivory Coast vs Brazil matchup promises to be an exciting matchup as both teams are battling to get in the next round.

Ivory Coast vs Brazil: Players to watch

The Brazilian team has been getting great production from Bruno Cabolco as he averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Along with Yago Santos providing 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds, they form the one-two punch of the team.

Tim Soares has been a good source of offense for the Brazilians and Vitor Benite plays quality minutes as well.

Cote d'Ivoire has only one player who averages double-digit scoring and that is Nisre Mimi Zouzoua. His numbers in the first two games were 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

This team would need more from Jean Philippe Dally and Vafessa Fofana to perform well in this game against Brazil in order for them to have a striking chance to steal the game.

Ivory Coast vs Brazil: Where to Watch

The Pilipinas Live App has been very helpful for those who want to watch 2023 FIBA World Cup games but it may not be available in all areas. Courtside 1891 is also a website where basketball fans can go to watch the action.

Brazil Roster:

Yago Santos

Cristiano Felicio

Vitor Benite

Marcelinho Huertas

Tim Soares

Gui Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto Togni

Felipe Dos Anjos

Georginho de Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

Ivory Coast Roster:

Assemian Moulare

Charles Abouo

Bazoumana Kone

Amadou Sidibe

Patrick Tape

Maxence Dadiet

Mike Fofana

Solo Diabate

Vafessa Fofana

Cedric Bah

Nisre Zouzoua

Jean Philippe Dally

