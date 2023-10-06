"J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy": LeBron James in awe of Bears' dynamic star duo as they dominate Magic Johnson’s Commanders 

NBA superstar LeBron James was a captive observer of the NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. He, in particular, raved about the Bears duo of quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore, who led the Windy City team to an explosive start.

The four-time NBA champion took to social media platform X to express his excitement over the performance of the Bears stars as they towed Chicago to a dominant first half, 27-3.

LeBron James said:

“J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!! #TNFonPrime”

Fields went for 189 yards on 12-20 passing and three touchdowns in the first half. He also had six carries for 27 yards. Moore, meanwhile, had five receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders, however, would make a run in the third quarter, narrowing the deficit to just 13 points, 27-14.

Early in the fourth quarter, Chicago scored a 43-yard field goal to extend their lead to 30-14. From there, the Bears would continue to hold the fort and finish the game with a 40-20 victory.

With the win, the Bears avoided going down 0-5 for the season just as they sent the Magic Johnson partly-owned Commanders to their third straight defeat.

Interestingly, while he raved about the Bears, LeBron James actually picked the Commanders to win the game.

He wrote on X:

“Will do my NFL picks for this Sunday on IG live before they begin Sunday but for tonight TNF game I’m going with Wash over Chi. Nevertheless hope it’s a great game. [Football] junkie”

Apart from preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season, LeBron James is also active in keeping tabs on what is happening in the NFL. He even shares his picks for parlay on Instagram. For last week alone, he impressively went 11-2 on his picks and is intent on continuing to share his choices in the coming weeks.

While James made a name for himself and became a legend playing basketball, football is also close to his heart.

He played in the gridiron while he was a basketball star at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the Akron, Ohio native played wide receiver for the school’s football team, even making first-team all-state in his sophomore year. The following year, he had 57 receptions for 1,160 yards and 16 touchdowns to help his team reach the semifinals and a 10-4 record.

That interest in football continues up to this date, with LeBron James constantly following NFL games.

Fans react to LeBron James’ wrong call of the Bears and Commanders game

As LeBron James made the wrong call of the Bears and Commanders game on NFL Thursday Night Football, fans did not waste time roasting him on social media.

