J.R. Smith shares hilarious videos from inside Orlando bubble as LeBron James and LA Lakers arrive for restart

As LeBron James and LA Lakers arrived at Disney World, their newest recruit J.R. Smith took to Instagram to discuss the food and accommodation the players are getting in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart in Orlando.

The shooting guard/small forward who won the NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 has reunited with the King after joining the LA Lakers this season. He could not help but highlight the fact that his bed was devoid of any sheets or comforters at the Disney World Complex during a live session on the social media site.

J.R. Smith’s bed really didn’t have any sheets or comforter💀💀pic.twitter.com/m1IdVSgSUn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 10, 2020

The 34-year-old LA Lakers scorer also had a laugh going through the food menu at the hotel he is putting up in.

JR Smith reading the food menu for the NBA campus 😂 NSFW



(via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/AvjGAA65YM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2020

J.R. Smith isn't the only NBA Player who is sharing information about the food situation in Orlando. Earlier, Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets went viral when he shared a picture of what looked like airline food. Some fans even went on to compare his meal to that of LeBron James and the differences were interesting, to say the least.

Lmaooooo .. 🤦🏽‍♂️ the food will be better after the quarantine process .!! I’m sure of it 🙏🏾 https://t.co/b57tzvqJ8e — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) July 8, 2020

Daniels' did however go on to add that he feels the situation will improve in the coming days as everyone is still trying to figure out the best way to operate on all sides.

J.R. Smith had been out of the league since July 15th, 2019 when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was signed by the LA Lakers to replace shooting guard/point guard Avery Bradley.

Bradley has opted out of the restart in an attemtp to safeguard his family's health. Bradley's eldest son, Liam, has a history of respiratory illness and as a result the six-year-old could be susceptible to contracting the virus.

This season, Bradley had featured in 49 games for the LA Lakers and contibuted to the cause well. He has averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in this campaign and his loss would have been a sizeable on for the LA Lakers, had they not found free agent J.R. Smith to scoop up and fill the void.

After a lengthy absence from the court owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver managed to piece together a plan to restart the NBA in a bubble in Orlando with 22 teams fighting for the playoff spots.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo make their way into the bubble

The LA Lakers, along with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets have all made their way to Orlando to prepare for the restart as the return to basketball action inches closer for both fans and players.

While the season is scheduled to tip-off on July 30th, there will be games from July 22nd through to July 28th to get the players and teams back in the groove of things before the real competition starts.

The LA Lakers head into the restart with a really dominant record thus far. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have powered the LA Lakers to the top of the Western Conference with a 49-14 record.

The LA Lakers will be one of the favourites as we barrel towards the restart and they will need to make the most of their position if they are to win the Larry O'Brien trophy for the 17th time.

The LA Lakers will take on their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers in their first game after the restart on July 30th.

