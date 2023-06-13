“Ja already made his mind up he following youngboy” – NBA fans react to Lil Wayne offering mentorship to Ja Morant

NBA fans have taken to social media to express their reactions after learning about Lil Wayne's offer to mentor Ja Morant, following the recent controversy surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies point guard.

One fan tweeted, "Ja already made his mind up to follow Youngboy," suggesting that Morant may not be interested in Lil Wayne's mentorship and instead prefers to align himself with another influential figure in the hip-hop industry.

Concerns about Morant's behavior have been voiced by multiple individuals, with one follower expressing their disappointment at seeing Ja Morant caught up in another issue involving firearms. The supporter suggested that he make more sensible choices and surround himself with individuals who would provide positive advice, instead of detrimental advice, for a change.

Here are the best reactions from the fans:

Ja Morant's suspension forces Memphis to reevaluate their offseason strategy

Ja Morant

The potential suspension of Ja Morant has sent ripples throughout the Memphis Grizzlies organization, causing them to rethink their entire offseason plan. Despite facing setbacks such as fines and suspensions, the young star point guard, Morant, showed his skill through his incredible performance this season.

However, his off-court controversy, specifically a video in which he appeared to brandish a gun on Instagram Live, has put his availability for the start of the next season in jeopardy.

With Morant likely to miss a significant portion of the upcoming season, the Grizzlies must now address the challenges this presents to their roster and their window of contention.

Morant not being there to help with both scoring and playmaking leaves the team with a gap, as he averaged an impressive 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game in the previous season. Additionally, the team will need to consider the potential luxury tax implications of any roster moves they make to compensate for Morant's suspension.

The most pressing question arises at the point guard position. While Tyus Jones is a viable option to fill in for Morant, his inconsistent playoff performances have raised concerns. As a result, the Grizzlies may explore trading Jones to acquire a starting small forward, further reshaping their roster to accommodate Morant's absence.

The absence of their star point guard will undoubtedly shape their offseason moves and force them to explore alternative avenues to maintain their competitiveness.

