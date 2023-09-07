“JA-GLOCK EFFECT” – Fans pour in hilarious Ja Morant comments after $200,000 merchandise was stolen from Memphis Nike store

Ja Morant finds himself in a precarious position with respect to his public persona amid the NBA fandom. While the talent is undeniable and the excitement around him is sky-high, there are questions about his conduct and character that have cast doubt on his career as a whole.

Being caught wielding a gun twice landed him with suspensions last season.

Jokes are the NBA media's favorite way of criticism, and they are practically writing themselves in Memphis. Ja Morant's presence in the city has had quite a few jokes writing themselves. That's especially in light of Nike, Morant's brand, having been at the receiving end of a couple of robberies in Memphis.

The Nike store in Memphis saw a robbery of around $200,000 in merchandise from the store. This wasn't the first instance of Nike stores being robbed in Memphis over recent times and certainly did not help the appeal surrounding the city and Ja Morant.

Twitter reactions were brutal as they connected Morant's presence in a crime-riddled neighborhood to the robberies on the brand endorsed by him.

Morant being associated even in a joking manner with crime in Memphis is certainly a reflection of public sentiment surrounding the young star.

Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season for "conduct detrimental to the league"

Morant was touted to be one of the faces of the league and was leading a young Memphis team on its ascendancy to the top of the West. However, things aren't as rosy anymore, and the prospective heights expected of team and player have seen a downtick.

Morant is set to miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season as he serves a suspension from the league after the second instance of the young star brandishing an alleged firearm surfaced online.

Nike is really taking a hit on its stock, and robberies on its store in a locality that has a troubled Nike athlete as their star is ideal in no universe. All parties seem to be on the losing side of this coin flip: the Grizzlies, Morant and Nike.