"Ja Morant baby sitter" - Derrick Rose signing with the Grizzlies has the NBA fans in splits

Ja Morant and former MVP Derrick Rose will be teammates with the Memphis Grizzlies starting next season. Rose became an unrestricted free agent when his former team, the New York Knicks, declined a team option.

Hours into free agency, Ian Begley reported that “D-Rose” and the Grizzlies have agreed to a two-year $6.5 million deal.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources. Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources.

Fans promptly tossed in their thoughts regarding the latest move by Memphis:

“Ja Morant baby sitter”

Warren Hunte @TheCapricorn82 @IanBegley D Rose letting Ja now when he first arrives in Memphis. @IanBegley D Rose letting Ja now when he first arrives in Memphis. https://t.co/atLqcD87km

TheKnickOfTime @TheKOTShow @IanBegley Grizz need that older voice. There Probably isn't a better mentor for mordant than D Rose @IanBegley Grizz need that older voice. There Probably isn't a better mentor for mordant than D Rose

EverythingKnicks @EverythinKnicks @IanBegley He trying to start 25 games next season lol @IanBegley He trying to start 25 games next season lol

Ja Morant and Derrick Rose will not be on the floor together in at least the first 25 games of the season. Morant has been suspended by the NBA due to a second gun-toting incident last May.

Morant’s lengthy suspension is exactly the reason why the Grizzlies acquired Marcus Smart in a three-team deal. Memphis added Rose via free agency as they didn't have another pure point guard behind the former Boston Celtics playmaker in the lineup.

The Knicks’ refusal to exercise Rose’s team option was on the wall. New York coach Tom Thibodeau kept him on the bench before the February trade deadline. The Knicks’ emerging trio of guards, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, made Rose the odd man out.

Derrick Rose, however, is convinced there is still something left in the tank. He chose the Grizzlies because he knew he could be utilized on the court and as a locker room leader.

“D-Rose” averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 152 games for the New York Knicks. He shot 46.3% from the field, including 34.8% from deep. If he can replicate those numbers, the Grizzlies’ backcourt suddenly looks more potent than anticipated.

Derrick Rose can give Ja Morant a unique perspective on NBA life

Ja Morant’s off-court issues, by his admission, were a big reason why the Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t advance deep into the playoffs.

Despite being the second-seeded team in the Western Conference, they were eliminated in six games by the LA Lakers.

Morant’s suspension will loom over the Grizzlies’ season. He will likely be under constant and close scrutiny by fans. Rose’s experience as a superstar MVP in his first few years in the NBA could serve “G12” well.

Rose has had the experience of carrying the franchise at such a young age. Although he had none of those gun-related incidents, the veteran can help steer Morant along the right path.

Marcus Smart is another high-character guy that the Memphis Grizzlies added to the lineup. Between "D-Rose" and the former heart and soul of the Celtics, they should be able to help keep Ja Morant toe the line.

