Ja Morant can potentially miss play-in game vs Mavericks after concerning ankle injury update 

Ja Morant could miss the Grizzlies' do-or-die game this season in the play-in tournament against the Mavericks on Friday. Morant is on the injury report, citing a right ankle sprain he endured in the third quarter of Tuesday's play-in showdown against the Warriors.

Morant rolled his ankle after a gruesome landing on his right leg. Ahead of Friday's knockout game that decides Memphis' fate, Morant has hit the injury report with a questionable status, making him 50-50 to play the game.

While the Grizzlies' star returned to finish the contest against Golden State and said he would be ready for the eighth-seed game, the Memphis guard didn't practice Thursday and is a game-time decision for Friday.

It would be a tough blow for the Grizzlies if Morant isn't close to 100% or sits out the contest against Dallas. The Mavericks don't have enough firepower offensively, but with Anthony Davis leading their frontline, they could pose significant issues defensively against a Morant-less Grizzlies.

Ja Morant, their best shot creator and scorer, can challenge Dallas' defensive juggernaut.

Ja Morant stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant has played 10 games, averaging 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 49.7% shooting, including 28.2% from 3. Morant had one of his best games of the year in Dallas on Mar. 7, tallying 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a 122-111 result.

The Mavericks were super-shorthanded in the contest, with only one of their starters available. Nevertheless, Morant still has the potential to have a big night like this, even with the likes of Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Play-in Tournament game?

ESPN will nationally televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Play-in Tournament game at the FedExForum. NBA League Pass will provide online coverage outside the U.S. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this contest will qualify for the playoffs as the eighth seed, while the loser will see their season end.

