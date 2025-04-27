Ja Morant claims he could have squared up series against 'figured out' OKC Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies are out of the NBA playoff race, and Ja Morant made a bold statement as his team ended its season in the first round. The Grizzlies had to take on the No. 1-seeded team in the West in their first series, and it was probably the worst matchup they could have had early in the playoffs.

As many expected, the OKC Thunder swept their opponents with a Game 4 win on Saturday. However, Morant had some bold words after seeing his team get eliminated.

On Sunday, Damichael Cole of the Memphis News reported the Grizzlies star's statement on X, formerly Twitter. He said that Morant said he believed the series would be tied 2-2 if he were not injured.

"I had them figured out," Morant said.

The Grizzlies' star suffered a hip contusion during the second quarter in Game 3 after he went for a dunk and crashed into a Thunder defender. He suffered a hard landing and injured his back. He limped in the game as he tried to carry on playing.

However, he was soon ruled out of the game. Morant did not return for Game 4 due to the injury. The Grizzlies put up a tough fight and came close to extending the series as they lost the matchup 117-115.

"I had one of my healthiest seasons": Ja Morant reflects on his season

After the Thunder completed the sweep, Ja Morant answered a few questions for Damichael Cole. During his interview, he reflected on his individual run this season, calling it one of the healthiest seasons he had in his career.

"I feel like every injury I had this year was out of my control," Morant said. "Outside of those injuries, I feel like I had one of my healthiest seasons."

Morant may not be wrong on this season being one of his healthiest as he did not suffer from any major knee or back issues. However, this season by no means was the most he has played for his franchise since getting drafted.

The two-time All-Star, who has been with the Grizzlies for six seasons, played a career-high 67 games in his rookie year. Apart from that, he played more than 60 games two more times, while this season he played only 50.

Ja Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season on 45.4% shooting, including 30.9% from deep.

