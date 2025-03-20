Ja Morant cooks fan for making “wrong” claims about Grizzlies holding back superstar from playing amid cryptic online activity

On Wednesday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responded to a fan who made false claims about him on X (formerly known as Twitter). The exchange between the fan and the 25-year-old stemmed from a cryptic online activity that involved him and Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson.

Morant was seen reposting the former Duke star's tweet where he voiced his desire to "hoop" again.

"I just wanna hoop man…" he tweeted on Tuesday.

This cryptic activity between the two stars earned the reaction of a Grizzlies fan who insinuated that Morant's repost held a deeper significance. Claiming that the Grizzlies guard was "not being allowed to play," the fan tweeted:

"This is clear evidence that @JaMorant wants to play and is not being allowed to."

However, the South Carolina-born star quickly shut down any presumptions from the fan as he cooked him for making "wrong" claims:

"Clear evidence you just think you know sumn like everybody else & be wrong " he wrote trolling the handle.

Morant has been in and out of the Memphis Grizzlies lineup playing 6 of his team's last 10 games. The guard's recent omission has been from a hamstring injury. Although he has suffered from a hip contusion during the early stages of the season.

Grizzlies lose ground in playoff race as Ja Morant sits out the second game in a row

The Memphis Grizzlies are competing for a playoff spot alongside the OKC Thunder as they aim for the second position in the Western Conference. They are currently fifth in the standings, trailing the Houston Rockets by two games and the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers by one game.

However, their defeats to the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers in their last two games have dented their second-seed expectations. With 12 games remaining in the season, Ja Morant's availability will be a huge concern for the Grizzlies.

The former Murray State guard has been inconsistent this season playing 43 of his team's 70 games. A no-show for their recent 115-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant has now missed back-to-back games and will be hoping to return against the Clippers on Friday.

March has been a tough one for the young star who has missed four games this month. However, his presence on the court continues to be important as the Grizzlies continue to make their push towards a second place finish.

