Ja Morant creates NBA history after scoring most points for a player returning after 25 games 

Ja Morant created history on his return after a 25-game suspension. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar proved he's still one of the best out there despite his off-court troubles. Morant created history after recording the most points for a player returning after 25 games, as per a graphic that TNT showed during the live coverage of Tuesday's showdown between the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant scored his 27th point in the fourth quarter to break the record. Morant was crucial in keeping the Grizzlies in the game despite them trailing by 24 points in the first half. He hit the game-winning buzzer-beater layup to score his 33rd and 34th points, putting the cherry on top for a successful comeback. Morant scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half alone.

Memphis has received a massive boost with Morant's return. The offense has looked efficient, and the morale around the team is much better. The Grizzlies started the season 6-19. They broke a six-game losing streak on Morant's return.

Ja Morant's explosive return could elevate the Grizzlies

Ja Morant's return not only gave the Grizzlies a win but also uplifted their spirits. It wasn't a normal return. It came with a gritty comeback win and a game-winner from the man himself. Morant displayed what Grizzlies basketball is all about.

It's pivotal for his redemption and the team's, too. The Grizzlies were ranked among the top contenders for two seasons but have dropped to the bottom without Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

While Morant has returned, Adams and Clarke will remain out for the year. However, Morant looked like he'd put the work in to ensure he could play more efficiently than before. He also came up with six rebounds, eight assists and two steals, along with his game-winning 34 points on 50.0% shooting.

The energy around the Grizzlies locker room will likely positively change tonight. They will also have other key pieces like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard return, so this could be the start of a terrific run for Memphis moving forward.