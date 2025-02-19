Ja Morant cryptically uses $4,000,000 rapper's "Popular Loner" song amid shocking trade report 

Memphis Grizzlies franchise centerpiece, Ja Morant, surprisingly, has been mentioned as a potential trade prospect next summer. The 2024 NBA trade deadline saw a seismic move that blew everyone away as the Dallas Mavericks parted with a generational talent like Luka Doncic out of the blue. With that deal going through, it's seemingly possible to see such shocking deals take place in the future.

Ad

Based on how things went down before this year's deadline, an NBA executive believes Memphis could move on from the two-time All-Star in the summer. Here's what insider Howard Beck reported on Tuesday:

"I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league, you are always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?…"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer… I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After this massive trade rumor surfaced on NBA Twitter, Ja Morant cryptically used $4,000,000 worth rapper Rod Wave's "Popular Loner" song on his latest Instagram story. Morant seemingly was flying private ahead of the team's visit to Indiana on Thursday as he posted a picture of a private charter.

Ja Morant's Instagram story

The song's lyrics made his story even more cryptic amid the trade buzz. Here's what Rod Wave sings:

Ad

"I don't know, like I just don't, I don't get people (D. Major, baby) I'ont f*ck with nobody, I'ont get around nobody I just like being dolo, you know? People, I don't know, I just don't understand them Or maybe it's they don't understand me"

Why Ja Morant appears more tradeable than most superstars

The Mavericks have opened the pathway to more player movement in the NBA after dealing Luka Doncic for an aging veteran player. Their primary concerns were his conditioning, durability, and work ethic ahead of his looming supermax extension. The trade opened the pathway for several owners across the league to pull the plug on their superstars because of their potential new contracts.

Ad

Ja Morant, who is in the second year of his five-year $197.2 million extension, could be negotiating one of the highest-paid contracts when he becomes extension-eligible two summers from now.

However, Morant hasn't shown much to prove he's worth a long-term prospect, especially over the past two seasons. He's missed significant time with league suspensions for flashing a gun on Instagram Live twice and dealt with multiple injuries since his debut.

Morant, 25, hasn't played over 70 games in six seasons, including this year. He has made 32 out of 54 appearances and is not eligible for end-of-season awards this year. The Grizzlies' best finish in the playoffs was a conference semis run in 2022 with Morant as the centerpiece.

If they don't improve on it this year or fail to make that leap next year, there's a growing possibility that they might move on from Ja Morant, especially if his health concerns hold them back. If he hasn't been as available at 25, the likelihood of Morant being durable after two years doesn't look promising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.