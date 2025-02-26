  • home icon
  • Ja Morant delivers brutally honest NSFW reaction on winning performance through rough shooting night

Ja Morant delivers brutally honest NSFW reaction on winning performance through rough shooting night

By Avi Shravan
Modified Feb 26, 2025 17:19 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant delivers brutally honest NSFW reaction on winning performance through rough shooting night. (Image Source: Imagn)

Ja Morant delivered an honest response to his rough shooting night in the Grizzlies' 151-148 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns.

Both teams went after the win tirelessly, however, the home team pulled ahead in overtime. Ja Morant struggled with his shooting on Tuesday night but found his rhythm halfway through the game.

After securing the win, Morant attended a post-game interview where he expressed his thoughts on his struggles with getting the ball in the hoop early in the game.

"I mean sh*t, I gotta do something!" Morant said. "If I ain't making no shots, I just gotta do whatever my team needs to get a win."(1:02)
Morant went 7 of 25 from the field and 1 of 12 from the 3-point line. He shot abysmally from the field but capitalized on free-throw opportunities. The two-time All-Star was 14 on 14 from the charity line. Despite the rough shooting patch, he ended the night with 29 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Ja Morant has been an indisposable asset for the Grizzlies this season. He has been healthy and is relatively playing more games than his last seasons. Moreover, he is the primary ball handler for his team and is involved in almost every offensive play. Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game on 43.4% field goal shooting percentage.

"I kept my word": Ja Morant reveals he played with extra emotion in the overtime win against the Suns

After the game against the Suns on Tuesday, Ja Morant tended to the media in the locker room. During the interview, he revealed that he was playing with extra emotion as he had received news of losing a grandma before the game.

"Tonight, I received a text from my brother right before the game that we lost a grandma," Morant said. "He told me he won't be making it tonight and to go get the win... I kept my word."

The Grizzlies are on a great run this season with a 38-20 record. They hold the second seed in the Western Conference standings and have 24 games left to play. They are scheduled to face the New York Knicks next, on Friday.

Edited by Gio Vergara
