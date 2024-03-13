Ja Morant delivers verdict on upcoming ‘Citrus’ mismatched Nike Ja 1s

Ja Morant has only suited up for nine games this season, but the young star remains one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. After returning from suspension earlier this season, he played just nine games before suffering a shoulder injury in January, which abruptly ended his season.

While Morant hasn't played since, his new shoes have generated attention. Photos of the Nike Ja 1s have begun to circulate around the NBA community, with many taking note of the mismatched colorway. One shoe features an orange dreamsicle color, while the other features a mint green color.

Although Nike has already released several iterations of the Nike Ja 1s, the sneaker company is yet to release the Citrus colorway. Moreover, very little information has come out regarding the shoes' release.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That has further added to the anticipation surrounding the release, with NBA fans eager to know when they can get their hands on Ja Morant's newest shoe. On the heels of the shoes going viral, Morant weighed in on the latest colorway, simply posting a pair of emojis.

Although he didn't say much, the two emojis he shared indicated his approval. Check out photos of the shoes, as well as Ja Morant's reaction, below.

Expand Tweet

Ja Morant teases another colorway of his Nike Ja 1s

The Citrus colorway isn't the only colorway of the Nike Ja 1 that has been making the rounds on social media. Apart from the mismatched colorway, a photo of the sneakers in a Baylor University green and yellow colorway circulated online.

Those images caught the attention of fellow Grizzlies standout Desmond Bane, who reposted the images on X, asking when there would be a TCU colorway. While Morant didn't say anything specific, the emoji he used in response made it clear that another collegiate colorway could be in the works.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Ja Morant indicated in February, he's been having a tough time keeping details about his signature shoe under wraps. In an interview with Andscape, he opened up about the process of releasing a signature shoe with Nike.

At the time, he indicated that after already debuting the shoes on court, he was simply ready for them to come out. Nevertheless, Nike took the time for a full rollout, which consisted of several different colorways that have since become popular among fans.

While many players struggle with the decision of deciding which sneaker brand to sign with, Ja Morant always wanted to join Nike. In the previously mentioned AndScape interview, he was quoted as saying:

“The (other) offers came through, but I told my fam and my agency that Nike was always my choice. I didn’t really care about any other brands. I obviously couldn’t tell nobody that, but y’all know that now.”

While fans won't be able to see Morant wear the upcoming Nike Ja 1 Citrus colorway on court, the shoes are expected to have a huge launch.