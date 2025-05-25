Ja Morant drops epic reaction to Ronald Acuña Jr. making it back-to-back days with a homer

Ja Morant has a bit of free time these days, as the Memphis Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in their first-round series. Apparently, Morant is able to keep tabs on news updates from other other sports, as evidenced by a Tweet of his on Saturday.

Morant's Tweet came after Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña hit a home run for the second game in a row. As Acuña completed the homer, he put his hands on his ears in mock disbelief — a gesture mimicked by the emoji posted by the Grizzlies star.

Acuña's celebratory mood was certainly warranted at that moment. With his 427-foot homer, he helped push the Braves' lead to four in the bottom of the sixth inning. Atlanta went on to avenge the previous day's loss to San Diego by winning 7-1.

As far as Acuña's professional career is concerned, the homers in back-to-back games are a nice flourish to his comeback story after missing nearly a year of action due to a torn left ACL.

Returning after a long injury layoff is something Morant can relate to. This past season, the two-time All-Star guard was on a comeback trail after a shoulder injury sidelined him for most of the 2023-24 campaign.

In the 50 regular season games that he played in 2024-25, Morant remained a prolific scorer and distributor, averaging 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. The determined athlete that he is, Morant will look to write another comeback chapter to avenge the Grizzlies' early playoff exit last month.

Ja Morant reacts to multi-platinum artist's viral music video

Apparently, Morant has also found time to stay updated in the music scene. After multi-platinum rapper NBA YoungBoy dropped a snippet of his music video "TOP TINGZ" on Instagram, the Grizzlies guard expressed his excitement for the new drop by posting a fire emoji.

The music video is part of the Louisiana-based rapper's own comeback arc, as he was released from a federal facility last month after being in and out of jail since 2020.

The fire emoji suggests that NBA Youngboy is one of Morant's favorite hip hop artists. Grizzlies fans will recall that, following a suspension in March 2023 due to his gun-brandishing controversy, Morant quoted a Youngboy lyric on live television.

