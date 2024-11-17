Ja Morant drops hilarious reaction to Yuki Kawamura's missed 360 layup in G League: "Come to school"

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had a hilarious reaction to his teammate Yuki Kawamura’s attempt at a 360 layup during an NBA G League game. The Memphis Hustle fell 132-121 to the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, but Kawamura, the NBA's shortest player, tried to steal the show with a highlight play inspired by Morant himself.

With 6:15 left in the first quarter, the 5-foot-8 point guard dribbled into the paint and attempted an impressive 360 layup but missed the finish, leaving fans and teammates entertained.

Morant shared the video of Kawamura’s bold move on his Instagram story, adding a humorous caption that perfectly captured the moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"we got a lil work to do @kawamurayuki_8, come to school."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

(Credit: Ja Morant/Instagram)

Kawamura, on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, responded to Morant’s message, playfully promising not to attempt the move again.

Trending

"I just wanted to feel your play. I won't do it again. You are different," Kawamura wrote.

(Credit: Yuki Kawamura/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Ja Morant set the basketball world abuzz with two jaw-dropping 360 layups during the Grizzlies’ narrow 106-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, Kawamura had a tough scoring night against the Oklahoma City Blue, finishing with just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. However, the Grizzlies point guard excelled as a playmaker, dishing out 10 assists in 29 minutes and creating numerous scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Also Read: Ja Morant reacts after securing first win with NBA's shortest player Yuki Kawamura

Ja Morant and Yuki Kawamura with the Grizzlies

Morant appears to have taken rookie Yuki Kawamura under his wing, fostering a strong bond with the young guard. Morant has been one of Kawamura’s most vocal supporters, and his enthusiasm was evident when the Japanese rookie scored his first NBA points earlier in the season.

Morant was seen celebrating the milestone while standing outside the tunnel, reveling in his teammate’s achievement.

Kawamura has made eight appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, averaging just one point and 3.2 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Morant is recovering from a right hip injury and has missed the Grizzlies’ last four games. The superstar guard has averaged 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists across eight games this season.

Also Read: NBA's shortest player Yuki Kawamura reacts to Ja Morant's shoutout after scoring first NBA points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.