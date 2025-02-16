Ja Morant drops massive bomb about Slam Dunk contest participation to end Mac McClung's dominance

Ja Morant is inching closer to making everyone's dream of participating in the slam dunk contest possible after watching Mac McClung dominate the competition for the third consecutive year. Morant took to Twitter to express his feelings, claiming he is considering making his competition debut.

"mac might make me decide to dunk"

Morant also shouted out Slam Dunk contest veterans, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, to break their hiatus and challenge McClung.

"zach & AG wassup," Morant wrote.

Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon were two of the best Slam Dunk contestants. Their battle in 2016 remains arguably the best Slam Dunk contest of all time. Morant, on the other hand, is one of the best in-game Dunkers in the NBA right now. However, despite passionate requests from fans, he has never participated in the Slam Dunk contest.

After three years, Mac McClung finally seems to have convinced the NBA's biggest All-Stars to embrace the dunk contest again. It will be intriguing to see if Morant and Co. come through next year with McClung facing little to no resistance from his counterparts amid his three-peat.

Fans react to Ja Morant's Slam Dunk contest claim

Ja Morant's massive Slam Dunk contest claim had NBA fans excited. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has declined the opportunity to participate in the Saturday night event. He even demanded $1 million to make it a possibility. However, after his latest tweet, it seems Morant might enter the contest without reservations. Fans were elated to hear his thoughts on it as one X user wrote:

"I NEED IT"

Another pleaded with him to 'save' the dunk contest:

"please save the dunk contest"

Another fan drew a Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson parallel:

One fan doubted if Morant could beat McClung:

Mac McClung has arguably staked his claim as the greatest Slam Dunk contest performer. The G League star has pulled off some of the most unthinkable attempts, especially during his third win on Saturday.

Ja Morant hasn't shown that potential yet, as fans have mostly witnessed him doing in-game dunks. However, even those seem difficult to match for many, so there is a chance Morant can cause an upset if he participates in the contest.

