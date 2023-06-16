Ja Morant faces 25 games suspension by NBA over gun incident, NBA insider confirms

During the NBA Finals, Adam Silver stated that new updates on Ja Morant will come following the series. Just days after the Denver Nuggets hoisted the title, news broke regarding the punishment for the Memphis Grizzlies star.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games. This is for being seen holding a firearm while live on social media.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

This is not the first time the league has taken action on Morant for doing something like this. He was caught the first time towards the end of the regular season, and was forced to sit out five games.

The All-Star point guard met with Adam Silver before his return and assured him that something like this wouldn't happen again. A couple months later, pictures went viral on social media as Morant was spotted with a gun in his hand.

Coming off a season where they finished second in the Western Conference, this is a huge blow for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adam Silver speaks on Ja Morant suspension

Not long after this news broke, the NBA put out a statement regarding the suspension of Morant. Along with sitting out for 25 games, there are other things in place that he must complete before he is able to return to the court.

In the statement put out by the league, Adam Silver touched on some of the things the former No. 2 pick will have to do following his suspension.

“Prior to his return to play, [Ja Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon NBA Communications @NBAPR The following has been released by the NBA. The following has been released by the NBA. https://t.co/dzDSb4uCk3 Adam Silver: “Prior to his return to play, [Ja Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” twitter.com/nbapr/status/1… Adam Silver: “Prior to his return to play, [Ja Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” twitter.com/nbapr/status/1…

Following this second offense, it's clear the league plans to do its due diligence with Morant. As one of the brightest young stars in the game today, they cannot let this kind of behavior continue. Along with hurting Morant's personal image, it also makes the league as a whole look bad.

