"Message just wasn't getting through" - Ja Morant was given Allen Iverson's example to avoid problematic off-court antics

Last season saw Ja Morant face a number of controversies off the court both before and during the 2022-23 NBA season. In addition to brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, Morant also was involved in an altercation with a teenager during a pickup game that led to a police investigation. While the Grizzlies were frustrated with his behavior, they struggled to get through to him.

According to a report from ESPN, the team had been concerned about Morant long before coach Taylor Jenkins and Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman sat down with him in February. At the time, Morant was fresh from a major incident that allegedly saw a car that he was riding in trace a red dot sight on members of the Pacers traveling party.

The NBA launched an investigation, however, in the meantime, Jenkins and Kleiman sat down with Morant at a hotel. While they tried to make the young superstar understand that he was quote unquote: "F*****g up," they simply couldn't get through to him.

A former player tried to get through to Ja Morant on his own, using examples of NBA standouts who had their careers impacted by off-court antics. Allen Iverson and Steve Francis were named as two examples, given Iverson's no-contest to a weapons charge in his sophomore year in the league.

According to the anonymous alum, the move didn't work:

"The message just wasn't getting through. He just wasn't in a place to hear anything."

Local Memphis business owners speak about the change that occurred with Ja Morant

Ja Morant will be sidelined for the first 25 games of the season. In addition, he has a court appearance scheduled for November 16 regarding the teenager he and Devonte Pack allegedly assaulted. While the hope is that the future sees Morant keep himself out of trouble, there are no guarantees.

According to two local Memphis business owners, whose businesses Morant has frequented throughout his NBA career, there has been a shift in his behavior. ESPN quoted one anonymous business owner who recalled the change in how the young star treated others following his $194-million deal.

"He went from being a nice guy to every time you look up, the kid was always into it with somebody. A staff member, security, always wanting it his way. It's just so much. I can't say all of it. It just went bad, bro -- like the way he carried himself."

Another local business owner who stated that they had dealt with numerous NBA players over the years agreed. Something had seemingly changed with Ja Morant. On one occasion, Morant and his entourage got into a heated verbal spat with another individual, with the business owner recalling Morant and his entourage:

"Had gotten very disrespectful to a man's wife. It got so bad that they actually started to threaten each other's lives."

Whether or not things change for the young superstar once he returns from suspension, only time will tell. With a strong support system, the Grizzlies organization hopes that they can keep Ja Morant on the right path.