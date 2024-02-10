Ja Morant gives props to DJ Khaled rocking Grizzlies star’s tracksuit with $13,000 Louis Vuitton bag

Ja Morant's 2023-24 season was cut short due to his right shoulder surgery. Despite that, he received support from DJ Khaled, who wore the Grizzlies star's Nike tracksuit with a $13,000 Louis Vuitton bag. His fit was showcased on the platform "What's on the Star?" and was shared by Morant via his Instagram stories.

Ja Morant gives props to producer DJ Khaled rocking with the Nike x Ja Morant tracksuit.

The outfit was complemented by the inclusion of the designer bag along with a nice pair of Jordan sneakers. It was a classic green theme of fashion style for the producer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The only thing missing from DJ Khaled's outfit was a pair of Nike Ja 1, which has a green colorway called "Zombie." The shoe is bright green, except for the Nike logo and laces, which are dark green.

Ja Morant talked about the importance of having his first signature shoes with Nike

Excluding his off-court controversies, Ja Morant remains one of the best point guards in the NBA when healthy. He talked about the importance of his signature shoes with Nike in a celebratory event for the shoes, as per AfroTech's Shanique Yates.

"I dreamed for something to remember for a lifetime," Morant said. "It's something that not everybody gets so I know it's special to them. It's definitely special seeing them, you know, cry or have on my jersey and how they react to being able to get a pair of my shoes is big time. And as much as they appreciate and love it. I do as well."

For an NBA star to finally have their first signature shoes is a significant moment for their career. Morant's Nike Ja 1 represents the goal of continuous excellence for him and for the people who support him as a player and individual.

The sneakers' technology, such as a zoom bag, complements the Grizzlies guard's playstyle and athleticism.

Morant has not had a smooth journey, especially with the Memphis Grizzlies (18-34 record) struggling this season. However, the journey and the grind go on for him. His first Nike signature shoes showed one of the best sides to his character, to continue working toward being remembered for a lifetime.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!