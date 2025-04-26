"Ja Morant gon be another Allen Iverson" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder's brutal sweep of Grizzlies in playoffs series

The OKC Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in their Western Conference first-round series. NBA fans shared their thoughts about the clash on X following OKC's 117-115 series-clinching victory on Saturday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans mentioned Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who missed the game with a hip bruise that he injured in a hard fall during Game 3. One fan likened the young star to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ja Morant gon be another Allen Iverson," a fan posted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Rough for the Grizzlies without Ja," another fan commented.

Several others praised Memphis but acknowledged that changes could come in the offseason. The status of interim coach Tuomas Iisalo is among the things the team needs to address. On March 28, the Grizzlies fired longtime coach Taylor Jenkins with only nine games remaining in the regular season.

"Major changes could be coming to Memphis this offseason," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shout out to Pippen Jr. tho fr he stepped up big this series man," another fan tweeted.

Thunder fans eye for a deep playoff run for the team:

"Who is beating them?," a fan posted.

"Hell of team, bright future," another fan commented.

"If you don’t have this team coming out the West, what are you doing?," one fan wrote.

Ad

Allen Iverson is widely regarded as among the greatest point guards ever to play in the NBA. He amassed several accolades, including league MVP in 2000, 11 All-Star nods and seven All-NBA selections. The Philadelphia 76ers retired his No. 3 jersey.

In 14 seasons, Iverson didn't win a championship, and his NBA career has been marred by a combination of multiple injuries and several off-court issues.

How did the OKC Thunder fare in the first round of the 2025 playoffs?

After an impressive 68-14 season that saw them clinching home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, the OKC Thunder became the first team to advance to the conference semifinals.

Ad

The Thunder opened the series with two easy victories at OKC. They had a 131-80 win in Game 1 and a 118-99 victory in the second game. On Thursday's pivotal Game 3, OKC had to overcome a 29-point deficit to beat Memphis 114-108 and take a commanding 3-0 series lead. It was the second-largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

On Saturday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, five rebounds and six assists. Fellow All-Star Jalen Williams added 23 points to complete the series sweep for OKC.

The Thunder now await the winner of the first-round series between the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and the fifth-placed LA Clippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.