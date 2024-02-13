“Ja Morant influence”: NBA fans in frenzy as GG Jackson’s suspension news emerges after signing $8.5 million deal

GG Jackson and Ja Morant hardly played together this season. The rookie couldn't team up with the superstar who served a 25-game suspension to open the 2023-24 campaign. Their opportunities to be on the court were eventually cut short when Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

With "G12" and several key Grizzlies players dealing with injuries, the former South Carolina star has emerged as one of Memphis’ exciting stories. Jackson showed so much potential that the team converted his two-way contract to a four-year, $8.5 million deal with $6.1 million guaranteed.

GG Jackson showed his appreciation by improving his effort and output. Since getting the new deal, he has averaged 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 45.8%, including 36.9% from deep. Despite the losses, the team must have been excited with how he has been developing.

The Grizzlies, however, suspended him for the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t give any specific details of the suspension but called it a “violation of a team rule.”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the surprising news:

“Ja morant influence”

Ja Morant hasn’t been the leader many thought he would be for the Grizzlies. He had several off-court issues that had a big impact on his team’s performance over the past two seasons. Without Morant in the first 25 games of the season, the Grizzlies badly struggled.

The unavailability of several key players, however, fast-tracked the development of the team’s youngsters. Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson have risen to the occasion to help Jenkins’ injury-ravaged team.

When will GG Jackson return?

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended GG Jackson for violating a team rule. Unless the team changes the punishment, he should be back on Wednesday when Memphis hosts the Houston Rockets.

Jackson’s availability will unquestionably give the depleted Grizzlies a boost. He has been a somewhat unsung hero in the roster as the team struggles. The rookie, however, is starting to get noticed. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley showed appreciation for what he has accomplished when he helped the Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15.

GG Jackson would want to be recognized for his play on the court rather than anything that has nothing to do with basketball. The suspension will serve as a reminder for him to toe the line. Ja Morant’s situation should give him enough lessons about staying disciplined and focused.

Many will be interested to see how he took the punishment once he returns to play on Wednesday.

