Ja Morant Injury Update: Grizzlies Star Feared to Miss Clash vs. Heat With 6 Teammates (Oct. 24)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a doubt to face the Miami Heat on Friday. The 2020 Rookie of the Year is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, according to the league’s official injury report.Morant sustained a left ankle sprain during practice on Oct. 5 and missed all five preseason games. He was able to manage through and subsequently appeared in the Grizzlies’ opening game, a 128-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. He led all scorers with 35 points, alongside three rebounds and three assists.Alongside Ja Morant on the Grizzlies’ injury report are six other players, most notably guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran guard played 30 minutes against the Pelicans, contributing 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.Below is a full list of the players on the Memphis Grizzlies’ injury report:Memphis Grizzlies complete injury reportKentavious Caldwell-Pope - Questionable (Right Ankle Soreness)Brandon Clarke - Out (Right Knee surgery recovery)Zach Edey - Out (Left Ankle surgery recovery)Ty Jerome - Out (Right Calf strain)Scotty Pippen Jr. - Out (Left Great Toe surgery recovery)Vince Williams Jr. - Out (Right Heel soreness)The Grizzlies-Heat game is slated for 8 p.m. ET.What’s next for Ja Morant?Ja Morant silenced doubters with his 35-point performance against New Orleans despite playing through injury. He was ably assisted by forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who chipped in with 18 points, eight rebounds and one assist.Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. - Source: GettyMorant’s long-term health management will be of concern for the Grizzlies. Last season, he was diagnosed with a posterior hip subluxation plus associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains after a hard fall during a dunk attempt. He missed eight straight games as a result of the hip issue, and due to his injury challenges, he was limited to 50 regular season games.He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game last season. The hopes of the Grizzlies being competitive in the West depends on how fully fit Morant stays throughout the season.