  Ja Morant Injury update: Grizzlies star shuts down buzz around missing season opener vs Pelicans with bold response to 'tweakin' fans

Ja Morant Injury update: Grizzlies star shuts down buzz around missing season opener vs Pelicans with bold response to ‘tweakin’ fans

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:43 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Getty
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Getty

It's been a while since Ja Morant made headlines for exemplary performance on the hardcourt. He'll have a chance to get back to form when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener, but fans have been wondering if he'll be available for this game in the first place.

On Thursday, Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole gave an update on Morant's mindset heading into opening day. Based on Cole's tweet, Morant is confident about his availability on October 22.

"Ja Morant on people being concerned about him possibly missing opening night against the Pelicans: 'They be tweakin,' he said while smiling," Cole tweeted. "So, yeah… He’s not concerned about missing opening night."
While Morant is confident about his physical condition, fans have been apprehensive ever since Cole reported earlier this week that the Grizzlies guard had sustained an ankle injury. Cole added that, due to the injury, Morant was listed as "week-to-week."

Just two seasons ago, Morant played the fewest games of his NBA career when showed up for just nine outings before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. In the 2024-25 campaign, the two-time NBA All-Star had a better showing, competing in 50 games and helping the Grizzlies make it past the play-in tournament.

Morant, as a matter of fact, has never played 82 games in a single season with the Grizzlies. Fans are hoping that neither injuries nor controversies off the court will hinder Morant from going the distance and possibly going on a deep playoff run with Memphis this year.

"I told him he gotta stay in this gym": Ja Morant talks about meeting young aspirant at dedication of Memphis Grizzlies Dream Court

On Thursday, Morant attended the dedication of the Memphis Grizzlies Dream Court, which is situated at the Bernal E. Smith Boys & Girls Club. During this appearance, Morant told reporters about an encounter that he had with a young hooper.

"One of them already told me he gonna be the next Ja," Morant shared. "I told him he gotta stay in this gym."

Morant also told reporters that it was important for him to "put a smile on the kids' faces for a moment they'll remember forever."

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

