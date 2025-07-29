Ja Morant makes major admission as fan notes sudden wave of positive headlines after China tour

For years, people raved about Ja Morant's mesmerizing athleticism and obvious talent. He was a strong and vocal leader on the court and helped the Memphis Grizzlies stay competitive even when it seemed they were poised for a rebuild. However, his controversial videos off the court led to suspensions and a bad reputation.That's why one fan took notice of the fact that he hasn't made the rounds for anything negative in quite a while, and he congratulated his new agent for this positive P.R. job.&quot;S/O to whoever Ja’s new agent is. Feels like I’ve seen more positive stories about him this week and than any other point in the last 2 seasons combined,&quot; one user wrote.However, it looks like Morant, who was in China last week, is riding solo right now.&quot;don’t got one (agent).. S/O (to me),&quot; Morant responded on X.According to a report by Damichael Cole of &quot;The Commercial Appeal,&quot; Morant quietly parted ways with his agent, former NBA champion Mike Miller, of Lift Sports Management.&quot;The Lift Sports Management list of clients no longer includes Morant, who was listed on the website as recently as May 16,&quot; read the report. &quot;Morant joined Lift, an agency headed by former Grizzlies player Mike Miller, in April 2024.&quot;The report also points out that there was no announcement or statement made, and neither party was reachable for comments about this decision.&quot;Ja Morant previously joined Lift after parting ways with Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment. Morant spent his first five NBA seasons being represented by Tanner,&quot; the report added.Per their website, Lift Sports Management currently lists Pat Beverley, Wendell Carter Jr., Robert Williams III, Paolo Banchero, Sheryl Swoopes, and NFL star Kyler Murray among their most prominent clients.Ja Morant and the new-look Grizzlies are under a lot of pressureThe Grizzlies shockingly parted ways with coach Taylor Jenkins late in the season, and, as expected, it came back to haunt them in the playoffs.They were the second-best team in the Western Conference for most of the campaign, and while Ja Morant's injury in the postseason also doomed their chances, they were already in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.With Desmond Bane in Orlando and new coach Tuomas Iisalo getting the nod after a brief time as an interim, the pressure will be on Morant &amp; Co.With all the chatter that has surfaced about Morant's off-court activities and the reports of him not being satisfied with Jenkins' offense, there will be no more room for excuses in Memphis next season.