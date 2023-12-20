Ja Morant mania returns, LeBron and Draymond react as Memphis superstar sinks game-winner in comeback: "12!!!! That's all"

LeBron James, like most basketball fans, was excited to see Ja Morant make his debut this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. “G12” sat out his team’s first 25 games after he was suspended by the NBA for a second gun-toting incident. On Tuesday night, he was on the roster against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Many were wondering if the Grizzlies would ease him into the action. Most analysts opined that it may take him a few games to get into game shape. The game against the in-form Pelicans was going to be a big test.

Ja Morant took the game by the throat starting the second half. As the game wore on, he reminded everyone what basketball fans had been missing. He punctuated his return by nailing the game-winning basket and led the Memphis Grizzlies to a pulsating 115-113 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James quickly reacted:

12!!!! That’s all

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green wasn’t too far behind:

Tough Ja!!

Expand Tweet

The NBA world noticed his impressive game with reactions also coming from Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson. Once the news spreads, many more are expected to come in:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Memphis Grizzlies went to Ja Morant with the game on the line. "G12" had the ball with 9.6 seconds left in the game. New Orleans Pelicans defensive ace Herb Jones intensely watched the point guard slowly dribble his way to the 3-point line.

With a between-the-legs dribble and a quick first step, Morant got into the lane, spun and threw a floater. Jones initially tried to swat at the ball before going up to block it. Morant's shot stayed on the rim for a few seconds before going in for the game-winning basket.

Expand Tweet

While the Grizzlies celebrated, the Pelicans looked at each other in stunned silence. In his first game back, the explosive guard took the challenge and carried his team to the finish line.

Ja Morant shows he is ready to step up big when Memphis Grizzlies need him

The Memphis Grizzlies had a 6-19 record before their win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Most of the time, they seemingly quit when things got tough. The newly acquired Marcus Smart, who is out with an injury, was heard yelling at his teammates to compete.

Tonight, after giving up a 24-point lead, the Grizzlies refused to go home. Behind Ja Morant, they steadily cut the Pelicans’ lead. They wanted a chance in the end. With “G12” in the lineup, they were convinced that they had someone who could step up and carry them home.

Expand Tweet

Morant showed up and did as his team expected him to do.