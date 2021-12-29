“JA MORANT NO JA BRONI” – Legendary former WWE star The Iron Sheik lauds Ja Morant’s heroics vs Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant sealed Monday's 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns with a thrilling, last-second, game-winning layup.

WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Iron Sheik” even had something to say about Morant’s clutch game-ender:

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik JA MORANT NO JA BRONI JA MORANT NO JA BRONI

The Iron Sheik is a retired professional wrestler. After winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983, he became – and remains – the only Iranian champion in WWE history.

Sheik’s main rival was Hulk Hogan. And with Hogan being one of the greatest television heroes of that decade, The Iron Sheik was greatly known as a villainous type. He was very open and vulgar about his dislike of Hulk Hogan and some other of his fellow professional wrestlers.

Morant really must have impressed The Iron Sheik in order to receive some praise.

Ja Morant growing in the clutch

No stranger to playing with aggressive flair, Ja Morant could leave a positive impression on just about anyone.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 174 pounds, the man still slams the ball down with force. Averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, he is proving to be an offensive force on a mission. Morant’s game-winning play against the Phoenix Suns Monday night was a grand testament to his dedication to stay on that mission.

In developing a grand narrative for quick and aggressive flair, Morant has regularly given the audience the highlight plays. Recently, however, Morant seems to be proving his reliability in the clutch — giving his team the plays they need.

In a tweet, the NBA took a look at the best moments of his career:

NBA @NBA After his TOUGH game-winning layup tonight, we take a look at the best clutch plays of @JaMorant 's career thus far! After his TOUGH game-winning layup tonight, we take a look at the best clutch plays of @JaMorant's career thus far! https://t.co/OInsFVHOBT

Ja Morant growing into a superstar

With the growing stardom of Morant, his future as a superstar seems to be well paved. Though with any road comes the possibility of rough travels, Morant is developing into a player who excels in harder moments. That's a defining factor of greatness.

At only 22 years old, Ja has already proved himself to be a young superstar. He seems to be planting the right seeds in the right places and growing in ways he and his team need. Exhibiting such positive traits so early in his career is a great sign for his future.

If the legendary villain himself, The Iron Sheik, says “Ja Morant is no Ja Broni”, then Morant has proven his basketball IQ is jaw-dropping. And still growing.

