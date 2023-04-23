Ja Morant on possible suspension for Dillon Brooks following Game 3 ejection - “I wouldn’t be surprised”

Ja Morant reflected on Dillon Brooks' situation following the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 3 loss against the LA Lakers on Saturday night.

Brooks faces a potential suspension after his foul on LeBron James, a game Memphis lost 111-101. With all the hype surrounding his bold pre-game comments regarding LeBron James, the forward didn't quite meet the mark.

The Grizzlies faced a massive deficit early on. The situation only took a turn for the worse when Brooks committed a rash reach-in foul on LeBron James. On review, he was assessed a flagrant 2 penalty and was ejected from the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was the play:

ESPN @espn Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy

Brooks' ejection had virtually no impact on the game, though, as the forward wasn't a factor on either side of the court. However, a flagrant 2 penalty could mean his potential absence in the next game.

A similar situation was seen with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green earlier this postseason. The forward was ejected after being assessed with a flagrant 2 penalty in the series against the Sacramento Kings. Shortly after, the NBA released a statement that Green will be suspended for Game 3.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was asked about the possibility of his teammate being suspended for Game 4. He responded:

"With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn't be surprised."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin.

Morant's comments are in reference to Dillon Brooks' notoriety and how it influenced the officials' ruling. Considering that Green's reputation was also a big reason behind his suspension, Brooks may face a similar situation.

How would Dillon Brooks' absence affect Memphis Grizzlies?

Dillon Brooks may not have had a solid performance in Game 3, but he remains a vital element in the Memphis Grizzlies rotation.

Brooks is a key player in their defensive rotation. While Jaren Jackson Jr. is the defensive anchor, Brooks plays a key role in facilitating the defense around the perimeter.

He often draws on the task of guarding some of the best players in the opposing team. Without Brooks putting pressure on the ball, the Grizzlies may be significantly shorthanded if he's suspended.

However, Dillon Brooks hasn't been the most productive element on the roster in this series. While he was solid in Game 2, he has been outplayed and has often been a liability. In this regard, a suspension would have more of an impact on team morale rather than on-court performance.

The Lakers are 2-1 up in the series ahead of Game 4 on Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

Also Read: "Brooks done f***ed up lol" - Fans react as LA Lakers set playoff record in first quarter of Game 3

Poll : 0 votes