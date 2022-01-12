"Bro, take that jersey off and then dap me up" – Ja Morant opens up about hilarious interaction with young Golden State Warriors fan

Ja Morant was hyped after scoring his 11th basket to seal the victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. That sweet finger-roll layup after splitting Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins put the Memphis Grizzlies up by seven with 29 seconds left. Then Morant walked into the crowd and noticed something he didn’t like: a little kid wearing a Warriors jersey.

Morant stared the kid down. After the game, Morant talked about the incident:

“He was disrespectful with that jersey on. We in Memphis.”

Although the little kid was wearing a Warriors jersey, Morant’s play got him out of his seat, cheering as he attempted to gain Morant’s attention. The Grizzlies’ win was their second against the Warriors this season, having lost one previously by nine points. Tuesday night was Golden State's first visit to the FedEx Forum.

Morant probably realized he was too harsh in his reaction, saying:

“He looked like he wanted to cheer, but he had that jersey on. I apologized to him, but in that moment, bro, take that jersey off and then dap me up.”

Morant has been impressive in helping Memphis (29-14) to a remarkable fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

His reaction to the fan can be drawn to what the franchise means to him. Morant has often said he is the loyal type and will most likely make his career with the Grizzlies. When asked if he would like to see that fan in a Grizzlies jersey the next time, Morant said:

“Yeah, for sure. Somebody find, you know, his information. I’ll send him one myself.”

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have stepped it up

The fierce competitor that Ja Morant is, he is not worried about any opponent. The 22-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 30 games. More importantly, he is displaying effective leadership at such a young age. His energy and fearlessness are rubbing off, as the Grizzlies are on a 10-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies have already beaten the LA Clippers three times, the Warriors, Nuggets and LA Lakers twice and a win each against the Nets, Jazz and Suns. The Grizzlies even wrote their name in the history books with the largest margin of victory in an NBA game. That came in a dominating 73-point victory against the OKC Thunder, 152-79 on Dec. 2.

The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year’s consistent performance and winning mentality should see him named as an All-Star for the first time. His numbers and his performances are at that level.

The Grizzlies next host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in the second game of their four-game home stand.

