Ja Morant's brutal injury has fans slamming OKC defensive stalwart - "Dort stays hurting players"

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies’ charge in the second quarter of Game 3 against the OKC Thunder on Thursday. The high-flying guard went for a layup against Lu Dort with roughly three minutes left in the period. Dort undercut the former All-Star who fell hard on the floor.
Fans promptly reacted to the play:
“Dort stays hurting players”
One fan said:
“The thuggish Lu Dort taking lessons from Ausar Thompson #shameless”
Another fan added:
“Suspend Lu Dort for the entire playoffs”
@NathanChester24 continued:
“Very tired of the NBA not protecting Ja Morant.”
@BHHHVipBets commented:
“Lu Dort needs to be ejected... shameless dirty act”
Ja Morant writhed in pain on the floor for a few minutes. After review, the referees called it a common foul, which meant two free throws for Morant. The point guard gingerly stood up but missed both his attempts from the bonus line. Memphis led 67-40 when the play happened.
Meanwhile, Lu Dort remained in the game. He likely will have a key role for the OKC Thunder, who will try to rally for a crucial road win.
The Memphis Grizzlies struggled in the third quarter without Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 77-51 lead at halftime. With Ja Morant in the locker room, Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. carried the team.
After the halftime break, the Grizzlies did not have their first-half rhythm. The OKC Thunder showed why they have the best defense in the regular season and the playoffs. Oklahoma shackled the home team, which desperately needed Morant’s playmaking and ability to get to the rim.
Scotty Pippen Jr., who had the hot hand in the first half, struggled to even get open looks. Without Morant’s gravity on defense, the Thunder clamped down on the unheralded guard. Desmond Bane, who has had a rough-shooting night, could not get going as well.
After trailing by 29 points in the second quarter, the OKC Thunder beat up the Memphis Grizzlies to open the second half. With Morant in the locker room, the home team lost the period 36-18. Oklahoma crawled to within 95-87 entering the fourth quarter.
