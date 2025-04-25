Ja Morant's brutal injury after scary fall sidelines Grizzlies star for Game 4 against OKC Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 of the first-round series against the OKC Thunder. ESPN's Shams Charania shared the injury update for the crucial game, which will be on Saturday at FedExForum.

"Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday due to a hip injury, sources tell ESPN. Morant played through a significant ankle sprain to clinch a playoff spot last week, then suffered a scary fall on his hip Thursday," Charania tweeted.

Charania reported that Morant suffered a hip injury after a gruesome fall in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday. Morant attempted a dunk during a fast break opportunity. However, OKC's Lu Dort was in front of him, which caused him to fall.

The star guard exited and ended his night with 15 points and five assists. Memphis is on the brink of elimination after the Thunder won 114-108 and secured a 3-0 series lead.

Lu Dort had a message to Ja Morant after Game 3

For most of Game 3, Memphis was in control, and this was largely due to Ja Morant's play. From the start of the game, the Grizzlies had the lead. Because of the aggressive approach the stars had, the lead grew as much as 29 points.

However, they couldn't keep it up in the second half, especially without their best player. That's how they lost the game, after the Thunder took control late in the fourth quarter.

Following the Thunder's win, Dort was asked about his thoughts on Morant's fall. The defensive guard wishes the best for the 2020 Rookie of the Year. He explained he was getting back on defense, trying to make a hustle play. However, the Canadian player said he was slipping as he tried to make a basketball play.

"I was running quick, stopped on a dime. I didn't know he was behind me, and I was slipping. I tried to make a play on the ball, but we just ran into each other and he fell down. But I hope he's OK. I didn't mean to hit him like that," Dort said via The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

After the play, Dort was assessed a common foul. Morant remained for a bit to shoot his free throws before he headed to the locker room. The 6-foot-4 OKC guard revealed he apologized to the star point guard as he shot his free throws.

"When he was at the line, I dapped him up and I apologized obviously. It's never good when a good player like that goes down. But people can say whatever they want."

Without Morant, Memphis could get eliminated on Saturday. He's an important piece to their system. With him on the floor, the Grizzlies almost bested the Thunder.

