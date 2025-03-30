Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon adores daughter Kaari in wholesome mom-daughter moment with contrasting outfits

Ja Morant and his ex KK Dixon co-parent their daughter Kaari. While Kaari is often at courtside supporting her father, she spends most of her time with her mother, who regularly posts adorable pictures of her on her social media.

On Saturday, Dixon shared a picture of them having a wholesome moment. It featured Kaari in her white dress sitting on her mother's lap while smiling. Dixon wore a black dress and looked at her daughter.

KK Dixon added two black heart emojis to the story.

[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Dixon posted another picture post with her daughter on her Instagram. The mother-daughter duo were on a seaside holiday retreat in Islamorada, Florida. In the first photo, they stood among the green trees in matching white dresses, as Kaari looked at her mother. The next snap showed Kaari with an animated face.

Morant and Dixon started dating while they were at Murray State University. They made their relationship public in 2018 and welcomed Kaari on Aug. 7, 2019. However, they broke up in January 2023.

While Morant divides his time between NBA and his daughter, Dixon spends most of hers with her daughter and taking care of her Dixon Brands LLC business.

Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon reacts to daughter Kaari's adorable photography picture

Ja Morant's daughter Kaari often watches her father play in NBA games and she may have captured some of his best moments on the basketball court.

In December, Kaari's mother and Ja Morant's ex, KK Dixon, posted an adorable picture of her daughter while she was busy clicking pictures at courtside. Kaari wore her hoodie and a pair of blue Nike trousers with a DSLR camera.

Dixton reacted to the picture with three words.

"Flicks by Kaari," Dixon wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Kaari has become a constant presence in Memphis Grizzlies games and Morant has often celebrated wins with her.

Morant has also expressed his immense love for his daughter by naming one of his player exclusive shoes after Karri. In January, Morant wore the Nike Ja 2 "Princess Kaari" in a pink colorway with the text written on the heel tab.

