  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon adores daughter Kaari in wholesome mom-daughter moment with contrasting outfits

Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon adores daughter Kaari in wholesome mom-daughter moment with contrasting outfits

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Mar 30, 2025 19:10 GMT
Ja Morant
Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon reacted to her wholesome moment with daughter Kaari J (image credit: instagram/kkdixonnn)

Ja Morant and his ex KK Dixon co-parent their daughter Kaari. While Kaari is often at courtside supporting her father, she spends most of her time with her mother, who regularly posts adorable pictures of her on her social media.

Ad

On Saturday, Dixon shared a picture of them having a wholesome moment. It featured Kaari in her white dress sitting on her mother's lap while smiling. Dixon wore a black dress and looked at her daughter.

KK Dixon added two black heart emojis to the story.

[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]
[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dixon posted another picture post with her daughter on her Instagram. The mother-daughter duo were on a seaside holiday retreat in Islamorada, Florida. In the first photo, they stood among the green trees in matching white dresses, as Kaari looked at her mother. The next snap showed Kaari with an animated face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Morant and Dixon started dating while they were at Murray State University. They made their relationship public in 2018 and welcomed Kaari on Aug. 7, 2019. However, they broke up in January 2023.

While Morant divides his time between NBA and his daughter, Dixon spends most of hers with her daughter and taking care of her Dixon Brands LLC business.

Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon reacts to daughter Kaari's adorable photography picture

Ja Morant's daughter Kaari often watches her father play in NBA games and she may have captured some of his best moments on the basketball court.

Ad

In December, Kaari's mother and Ja Morant's ex, KK Dixon, posted an adorable picture of her daughter while she was busy clicking pictures at courtside. Kaari wore her hoodie and a pair of blue Nike trousers with a DSLR camera.

Dixton reacted to the picture with three words.

"Flicks by Kaari," Dixon wrote.
[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]
[Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Kaari has become a constant presence in Memphis Grizzlies games and Morant has often celebrated wins with her.

Morant has also expressed his immense love for his daughter by naming one of his player exclusive shoes after Karri. In January, Morant wore the Nike Ja 2 "Princess Kaari" in a pink colorway with the text written on the heel tab.

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी