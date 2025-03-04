Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon drops 2-word reaction while adorably snuggling up with daughter Karri at Chicago’s iconic Bean

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon, might not be together anymore, but they're both excelling at co-parenting their daughter, Kaari.

When she's not spotted courtside at Grizzlies games or even sharing a couple of soundbites in postgame interviews, the 5-year-old is usually seen on social media with her mom. That was the case again during their latest trip to Chicago, in which they took a wholesome video in front of the city's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as "The Bean."

On Monday, Dixon posted the clip on Instagram, and it included a heartwarming message.

"My bestie," she captioned the post.

Via KK Dixon's IG

Kaari was born just a couple of months after Ja Morant made it to the league as the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Her mother, an entrepreneur, is the founder of Dixon Brands LLC, and she's also written a children's book entitled "Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book."

Dixon was also a standout college athlete, excelling as a basketball and volleyball player for Fisk University. She started dating Morant in 2017 when they were both in college, and they stopped seeing each other in 2023.

Ja Morant recalls his daughter's birthday as one of the 'toughest days of his life'

Of course, it hasn't always been an easy ride for Ja Morant. Being an NBA player has many perks, but the job requires people to be on the road and miss a lot of major events.

That included his daughter's first birthday. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morant was in the bubble for a playoff game vs. the OKC Thunder, and while he managed to lead his team to a much-needed win, he acknowledged that his mind was somewhere else.

“It was probably one of the toughest days of my life, not being able to be at my daughter's first birthday party," Morant told ESPN. "It was kind of tough, but I think the gift I gave her today was a win. Hopefully, she's thankful for that and all the gifts back at the house."

Fortunately, they've had more than enough time to catch up and spend time together ever since.

