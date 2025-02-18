Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon drops heartfelt message on daughter Kaari's best friend's birthday: " They are growing up"

Ja Morant and ex-girlfriend KK Dixon have one daughter together named Kaari, who was born on Aug. 7, 2019. Dixon recently shared a heartfelt message on social media to greet Kaari's best friend for his birthday. Her best friend is the son of Morant's former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Xavier Tillman.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Dixon wrote a birthday message for Xavier Jr., who turned five years old on Monday. Xavier Jr. and Kaari became best friends since their parents were pretty close during their time together in Memphis. The Tillmans have since moved to Boston after the Grizzlies traded Xavier Sr. last year.

"Happy 5th birthday to our BUBBY!!! Kaari's bestie, we love you. They are growing up!" Dixon wrote.

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @kkdixonn on IG)

Ja Morant and Xavier Tillman were teammates for three and a half seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant was the first to get drafted in 2019 as the second overall pick out of Murray State. The Grizzlies acquired Tillman in a draft day trade with the Sacramento Kings in 2020 but was traded to the Celtics last season.

Despite the Tillman Family moving to Boston, they remained pretty close with Morant, his ex-girlfriend and their daughter Kaari. KK Dixon shared several images of their reunion when the Grizzlies faced the Celtics back in December.

Tillman and the Celtics are looking to win back-to-back NBA championships, while Morant and the Grizzlies should be one of the favorites to come out of the West this season.

Ja Morant once called her daughter his motivation to be great

Ja Morant once called her daughter his motivation to be great. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal back in February 2020 before the world was locked down, Ja Morant discussed what it's like to be a young father to her daughter Kaari. Morant called her his "motivation" to be great, not just in basketball, but in life as well.

"She's my motivation," Morant said. "Each and every day I wake up, I’m waking up to her. Just reminds me I know what I got to do. Take care of her, make sure she never wants for anything, just be a good father."

Morant continues to bounce back this season after a tumultuous two seasons that included a couple of suspensions and a serious shoulder injury.

