Ja Morant's ex KK Dixon gives sneak peek into daughter Kaari's upcoming new braided hairstyle

Though Ja Morant and KK Dixon ended their romantic relationship in 2023, they remain supportive of their daughter Kaari through a co-parenting setup. On Tuesday, Dixon went on Instagram to share a sneak peek into her bonding session with her five-year-old.

In an IG story, Dixon posted a clip of Kaari happily showing off her braids:

KK Dixon posts a clip of her daughter Kaari Morant. Credit: Dixon/IG

"We still working on getting better at braiding but it's coming along," wrote Dixon in the story's caption.

Kaari, who was born two months after Morant was drafted second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, is a frequent spectator in her father's games. On many occasions, she has been seen cheering the Memphis Grizzlies guard from her courtside seat. Kaari has also dropped a sound bite or two during post-game interviews.

Kaari is the only child of Morant and Dixon, who first entered into a relationship in 2017 when they were both in college. Like Morant, Dixon was a college athlete, having played basketball and volleyball for the Nashville-based Fisk University.

An entrepreneur who hails from Arkansas, Dixon is the founder of Dixon Brands LLC, which helps individuals expand their social networks. The 25-year-old has also written a children's book entitled "Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book."

Ja Morant responds to former NBA player's comments on his father Tee Morant

While Morant's daughter appeared to be having a nice bonding session with Dixon, no pleasant words were exchanged between Morant and a former NBA player who said some scathing comments in a podcast.

Earlier this month, Morant's father Tee Morant was ejected in the fourth quarter of a Memphis Grizzlies-Oklahoma City Thunder game. About a week later, former All-Star Kenyon Martin criticized Tee on the "Gil's Arena" podcast:

"As a man, you are embarrassing your son," Martin said. "This ain't about you. Sit down and shut up. You are not the center of attention. Ja Morant is."

Morant went on to quote-post a clip of Martin saying these comments:

The emoji is a clear indication that Morant doesn't take Martin's comments seriously. Rather than responding angrily to Martin, Morant seemingly opted to laugh his comments off.

