Ja Morant’s ex-girlfriend KK Dixon is mourning a painful loss. On Saturday, Dixon revealed that her father DeShannon Dixon has died.

An obituary from the Williams Funeral Home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, stated that DeShannon died on May 14, 2025, one day after celebrating his 49th birthday.

Dixon, who co-parents daughter Kaari Jaidyn Morant with Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, announced the news on her IG story, sharing photos from the celebration of life ceremony.

“Rest easy dad 🤍our angel 🕊️,” Dixon captioned the story.

kkdixon/ig

The post featured two photos from the event held at the Delight High School Gymnasium. One of KK Dixson posing with family members, while the other captured her daughter Kaari with the family's little ones.

Dixon was seen sporting an all-black outfit for the occasion, while Kaari Morant wore all blue.

The obituary described DeShannon as a natural-born athlete and a lover of all sports. He was known by the nickname "Big Head." He played basketball during his heydays and was the starting center for the Delight High School team that clinched the State Championship in 1994.

Following his high school success, he pursued higher education before working as a truck driver delivering goods and stuff around Arkansas. DeShannon is survived by his wife, four children, one stepdaughter, and four grandchildren.

Ja Morant’s ex and daughter link up with Derrick Rose’s wife and kids as they enjoy family get-together watching Messi

Ja Morant’s ex, KK Dixon, took her daughter to Chase Stadium to watch soccer superstar Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to Orlando City on May 18, just five days after the death of her father.

Dixon linked up with Derrick Rose, his wife Alaina Rose, and their family. Rose’s second son, London, is a huge Messi fan and wanted to meet his idol on his sixth birthday and they fulfilled it.

kkdixonnn/alainataughtyou - IG

kkdixonnn/alainataughtyou - IG

Derrick Rose's son, London, was a little starstruck before realizing he was spending his birthday watching his favorite soccer player. London, Kaari, and other friends were cheering whenever Messi came near them during the game. They all took pictures with the World Cup winner after the game.

