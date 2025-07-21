  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant's sister can't contain her excitement over Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend Angel Bradley's cryptic message amid backlash

Ja Morant's sister can't contain her excitement over Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend Angel Bradley's cryptic message amid backlash

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:03 GMT
Kiyan Anthony
Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend Angel Bradley's cryptic message amid backlash (Credits: Getty and IG/@amb.byrd)

Ja Morant’s sister, Niya Morant, reacted to Kiyan Anthony’s girlfriend, Angel Bradley’s cryptic message on Instagram amid backlash. Bradley has been subjected to criticism lately, with fans on social media attacking her for dating Carmelo Anthony’s son.

Ad

Many have taken issue with their relationship, pointing towards the age difference between Angel Bradley and Kiyan Anthony. Bradley is 23, while Anthony turned 18 in March. The Instagram content creator seemingly addressed her haters in a cryptic message on social media.

Bradley shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption:

“If you know me from the internet, no you don’t.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ja Morant’s sister, Niya Morant, couldn’t contain her excitement while reacting to Bradley’s Instagram post.

“ ☕☕ 😍😩,” Niya wrote.

Kiyan Anthony also left a one-word reaction under Bradley’s post.

“ ♥️,” Anthony wrote.
Anthony and Niya Morant&rsquo;s comment on Angel Bradley&rsquo;s Instagram post.
Anthony and Niya Morant’s comment on Angel Bradley’s Instagram post.

The Shade Room made a post on Bradley and Anthony’s relationship last week, which attracted much criticism for the 23-year-old. Fans ponted out that Kiyan Anthony had only recently graduated from high school, while some even called their relationship "embarrassing."

Ad
Ad

Unbothered by all the negativity, though, Anthony and Angel Bradley confirmed their relationship on TikTok earlier this month. On July 4, Bradley posted a video showcasing her and Anthony celebrating the holiday together.

“Stop having girls, give me your number”: La La Anthony on dealing with son Kiyan Anthony’s female fans

In February, La La Anthony posted an amusing video on TikTok, asking her son Kiyan to stop asking girls for their phone numbers.

Ad

La La complained that girls had been approaching her and giving her their phone numbers to hand them over to her son after games.

“Stop having girls give me your number at games,” LaLa said. “Stop having girls hand me your number at games. Why are they giving me their number to give to you during your game?”
Ad

Before being warned by his mom, Anthony had already received some dating advice from Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, on her podcast in November.

“This is coming from sis,” Reese said. “Even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.
“Cause you’re 17, it’s the women you gotta worry about that be a little older too. Be careful. We not playing.”

Kiyan Anthony has committed to Syracuse University and will take the court for the team once the 2025-26 season begins.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications