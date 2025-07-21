Ja Morant’s sister, Niya Morant, reacted to Kiyan Anthony’s girlfriend, Angel Bradley’s cryptic message on Instagram amid backlash. Bradley has been subjected to criticism lately, with fans on social media attacking her for dating Carmelo Anthony’s son.Many have taken issue with their relationship, pointing towards the age difference between Angel Bradley and Kiyan Anthony. Bradley is 23, while Anthony turned 18 in March. The Instagram content creator seemingly addressed her haters in a cryptic message on social media.Bradley shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption:“If you know me from the internet, no you don’t.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJa Morant’s sister, Niya Morant, couldn’t contain her excitement while reacting to Bradley’s Instagram post.“ ☕☕ 😍😩,” Niya wrote.Kiyan Anthony also left a one-word reaction under Bradley’s post.“ ♥️,” Anthony wrote.Anthony and Niya Morant’s comment on Angel Bradley’s Instagram post.The Shade Room made a post on Bradley and Anthony’s relationship last week, which attracted much criticism for the 23-year-old. Fans ponted out that Kiyan Anthony had only recently graduated from high school, while some even called their relationship &quot;embarrassing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnbothered by all the negativity, though, Anthony and Angel Bradley confirmed their relationship on TikTok earlier this month. On July 4, Bradley posted a video showcasing her and Anthony celebrating the holiday together.“Stop having girls, give me your number”: La La Anthony on dealing with son Kiyan Anthony’s female fansIn February, La La Anthony posted an amusing video on TikTok, asking her son Kiyan to stop asking girls for their phone numbers. La La complained that girls had been approaching her and giving her their phone numbers to hand them over to her son after games.“Stop having girls give me your number at games,” LaLa said. “Stop having girls hand me your number at games. Why are they giving me their number to give to you during your game?” Before being warned by his mom, Anthony had already received some dating advice from Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, on her podcast in November.“This is coming from sis,” Reese said. “Even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.“Cause you’re 17, it’s the women you gotta worry about that be a little older too. Be careful. We not playing.”Kiyan Anthony has committed to Syracuse University and will take the court for the team once the 2025-26 season begins.