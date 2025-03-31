Ja Morant's sister Teniya Morant reacts to Grizzlies star's ex-girlfriend and daughter Kaari twinning in vacation pics

Ja Morant and KK Dixon ended their relationship in 2023, but the Memphis Grizzlies star’s family and his ex-girlfriend remain close. On Sunday, Morant’s sister Teniya expressed a heartfelt reaction as his brother’s ex-wife, KK Dixon, posted photos of her alongside her daughter, Kaari, on Instagram.

Teniya Morant left five heart-eye emojis as a comment on KK Dixon’s IG post, featuring snaps of the mother and daughter while enjoying their vacation in Islamorada, Florida.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” Teniya Morant wrote.

Teniya Morant's IG comment

In the post, Teniya and Kaari Morant wore similar white outfits as they posed in the white sand.

Ja and Teniya Morant welcomed their daughter in 2019. When she turned four, the couple split up, ending their relationship after six years.

Ja Morant is playing his sixth season in the NBA this year, averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. However, he has missed many games this season, playing in just 44 matchups for the Grizzlies.

Morant recently returned to action against the LA Lakers on Saturday after nursing a hamstring injury in the previous six games.

Despite Morant’s absence in some stretches this season, the Grizzlies are fifth in the Western Conference with a 44-30 win-loss record.

Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies’ firing of former head coach Taylor Jenkins

Ja Morant entered the league in 2019, the same year former head coach Taylor Jenkins joined the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant cleared the air on Jenkins’s firing following their loss to the Lakers in an interview with Sam Amick’s The Athletic.

"It's tough for me. I've had Coach Taylor since I got here. Everything I've done in a Grizzlies jersey has pretty much been under him. It's my first time really experiencing a coach leaving since I've been hooping. It was a lot to process. With the timing, it's just tough. We had to quickly turn the page," Morant said.

According to a report by The Athletic, Morant complained about Jenkins’ system "the ball out of his hands” as the Grizzlies’ offense predicated on free-flowing movement.

Under Jenkins, Morant and the Grizzlies made three playoff appearances, winning only one playoff series. The Grizzlies are poised to enter the postseason once more this season.

The Grizzlies were 2-5 in their last seven games under Jenkins. Tuomas Iisalo will now take over the role for Memphis as they navigate the rest of the regular season in the middle of the West standings.

The Grizzlies are 1.5 games above the seventh spot, which ensures a play-in tournament appearance instead of an outright playoff spot. Meanwhile, they are also 1.0 games behind the fourth-seeded Lakers, who will hold a homecourt advantage if they met in the first round.

